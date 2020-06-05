MURRAY – Slowly, things are starting to return to normal for Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation, with emphasis on the word “slowly.”
Monday, some of the system’s facilities reopened to the public with more to follow on June 15. However, with much of the staff still on the sidelines due to what caused the parks to close in late March – the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – only a few things at a time can be reopened.
This week, visitors were able to start using the Lions Club Community Skate Park in Central Park again, along with the Murray-Calloway County Dog Park, also at Central, playgrounds at Chestnut Park and the Bee Creek soccer complex, as well the Parks and Recreation office at Chestnut. The public restrooms at Chestnut also became available, as did pavilions in Chestnut.
And where there are high-touch areas, especially the playgrounds and pavilions, which feature picnic tables, sanitizing multiple times a day has become the norm in an everyday battle with the coronavirus.
“We’ve worked with the local emergency management director (Chesley Thomas) very closely and he gave us what (the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office) is using. We bought paint sprayers and we load them up with a solution that kills the virus,” said Murray-Calloway County Park Director Ryan Yates. “We go through in the morning with the few maintenance people we’ve got. Then we get (Program Director) John Gorrell to come in at lunch time and he handles another spraying.
“We’ve got two playgrounds open right now and those are at Chestnut Park and Bee Creek, and the reason we did that is because our entire maintenance staff is still not here yet, so, this way, we can monitor these playgrounds. Initially, we weren't going to open these up until July 1, but after we canceled baseball, I figured if we’re going to take that away, we’ve got to give these kids something. We can't keep taking, taking, and taking, so we opened these up safely and gradually.
“But the big message we’re trying to get out is, ‘The parks are open.’”
That means it is literally all hands on deck for the daily sanitizing sessions. Yates said he, Gorrell, Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm and parks employee Sammy Cain have all been handling those duties this week.
“We’re sanitizing by using (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and emergency management-approved solutions,” said Gorrell on Wednesday afternoon as he sprayed the swing sets at Chestnut. “It’s a new norm for the time being. We’re limited on staff, but by the 11th, we’ll have more people coming back on duty and that will be in advance of opening up more things on the 15th.”
On the 15th, Central and Chestnut ball fields will reopen, as will the public restrooms at the Central Four Plex, Bailey Pavilion, also in Central, as well as Bee Creek. Sports and boot camps/clinics limited to small groups of between eight and 10 people will also be allowed with all remaining playgrounds to reopen as well.
One of those activities Yates is hoping can develop a following is pickleball, which combines the sports of tennis, ping pong and badminton. This will be offered at the basketball courts in Chestnut, which recently underwent an extensive resurfacing. Stripes for pickleball have also been applied to the courts.
Yates said he expects to begin offering equipment for rental next week out of the Parks and Recreation office.
“It’s like tennis, only with a wiffle ball and paddles. My son (Xander) and I have been playing it out in our driveway at home and it’s fun,” he said, observing that he got to know the game while he was a student in the late 2000s at Muhlenberg North High School in Central City. “I’m thinking it’s going to be kind of like foot golf (which also has a facility in Chestnut). Once people play it, they can’t get enough of it.”
Wilhelm said he is hoping things go well for the next few weeks because that would allow confidence to grow in advance of what he sees as the most important part of the reopening plan. This comes on July 1 when pavilions in the park open again to larger groups of up to 50 people, as well as concessions areas, all remaining public restrooms, as well as the Playhouse in the Park and the Chestnut basketball courts, again to no more than 50 people at a time.
“By July 1, you’re looking at the park pretty much becoming fully operational again,” Wilhelm said. “This is why we’re making a big push to get to July 1, because of that 50 people or less deal. It’s a new world and we’re slowly getting used to that new world.
“We’re just doing our best to keep (the virus) out of the park. We’re trying to combat it where people may touch things the most.”
Yates said something else visitors will notice are new signs throughout all three parks, namely advising that everyone is playing at their own risk. This is also a product of the “new world” to which Wilhelm referred.
However, Yates wants everyone to keep their eyes on what he thinks really matters.
“At a time where there doesn’t seem to be a lot of hope, we’re kind of that beacon where people can see we have a lot going on,” he said.
