MURRAY — Today will mark another round of COVID-19 vaccinations for the Regional Vaccination Site at Murray State University.
Calloway County Health Department Interim Public Health Director and Director of Nursing Kim Paschall said Tuesday that this session will be one of the largest so far with 1,100 doses expected to be administered. She said that, as today approaches, about 8,000 doses of the vaccine have been given in the county.
“Just from our clinics at Murray State, if I had to guess, I’d say we’ve given probably 4,000 there,” Paschall said, adding that the other shots have been administered through pharmacies and other establishments, which provided shots to several Murray and Calloway County long-term care facilities before they became available to the general public.
“Now, as far as knowing how many Calloway County residents have gotten their shots, that’s a little tougher to determine.”
That is because she said several Calloway residents are known to have gone to surrounding communities for their shots. In return, she said there has been a significant amount of non-Calloway County residents coming to the CFSB Center at Murray State for their shots.
“What we’re keeping up with, at the health department, is the number of doses that have been sent here,” she said. “We’re really not keeping up with where the patients are from and, from what I understand, the other places that are giving shots aren’t doing that either, so it’s tough trying to figure out exactly how many of our residents have been vaccinated and I’m sure it’s difficult for the other places as well.
“Obviously, you’ll assume that we are getting a lot of our people taken care of when we have the clinic at Murray State.”
And that opportunity will continue for a while longer.
Paschall said another Regional Vaccination Site session is planned for March 31, also at the CFSB Center. She said this one, though, will be limited somewhat as it designed specifically for patients seeking their second dose of the shot.
The next clinic for first-shot patients is set for April 7.
“We will continue having these as long as we need to,” she said, adding that the opportunity to receive a shot through a doctor’s office or other medical provider may be drawing closer. “I think we’ll be going to that sometime in April, and I think there are some folks who have been waiting for that to come along.
“They would be more comfortable with having it in a setting like that, that’s maybe a little more private. But the main thing is we want everyone to get their shots because that is the only way we’re going to get to herd immunity and where we’re going to be returning to something close to normal.”
Meanwhile, Tuesday brought more positive news on the COVID-19 front locally. The health department did not report a new case, which has been happening quite a bit as of late. Something else that also encouraged Paschall is the continued downturn in the number of active cases as Calloway reported just 12, as of today, tied for the lowest number reported so far in 2021.
Calloway also continued to show yellow on the statewide case incidence rate map, reporting four cases for every 100,000 population. However, Paschall was keeping an eye on developments to the immediate east in places like Lyon County, which was in the red, for critical, having exploded to 146.2. Much of the state is also showing orange, for accelerated, with some red also appearing.
“That is because we’re seeing some of the variant strains that have been talked about,” she said of mutations of the coronavirus that scientists and medical officials have said are more contagious and cause worse side effects than the original disease that began gripping the world in late 2019. “The good news is that it appears the vaccines are preventing people, should they get these variants, from either ending up in the hospital or even dying, so that’s another reason we’ve got to get as many people as we can vaccinated.”
