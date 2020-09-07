MURRAY — These days, Calloway County Health Department Interim Public Health Director Kim Paschall is having to stay up to date with the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the news has been negative, as most people are aware. The United States still has the most cases in the world. The number of cases continues to go up. And in her home area, while there are signs that a surge that began in early June may finally be losing some momentum, the number of daily cases continues to be at a level that is too high for her liking.
Then, came last week’s reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta was saying that a vaccine for the coronavirus may be ready for use by early November in the U.S. To say the least, this got her attention.
“I think it is huge,” Paschall said in an interview over the weekend. “I think it will be a game changer, and that goes for our school systems, businesses, churches. I think it would be absolutely huge.
“Having this vaccine out there gives people the option of protecting themselves further, so I think people will be more willing to be around others.”
However, Paschall does not believe everyone will be anxious to seek the shot immediately, despite the virus’ effect on the economy, as well as life in general, with some family members and friends having gone months now without seeing each other, due to fears of spreading the disease.
“I do think people are going be somewhat hesitant to just rush out and get it. I think people will want to see how it’s gonna go,” she said. “And they may be approving it a little bit early. From what I’m seeing, they’re not completely finished with the clinical trials.
“But, also from what I’ve read, they’re wanting to still ensure that it is effective enough to release. They want to make sure it reduces the rate of the disease by 50% and the symptoms of the disease by 50%, and I think if they get to that point, yes, they’ll release it early.
“If it is effective by at least 50%, that’s going to keep us from spreading it. Right now, it just seems like it’s spreading like wild fire and, if we’ve got the vaccine available, that’s going to help slow that down a whole lot.”
Multiple media reports last week indicated that CDC Director Robert Redfield sent a letter to the nation’s governors on Aug. 27 and said that “in the near future” the CDC will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp., which has contracted with the CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.
“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1,” Redfield wrote in the letter, as reported by “Modern Healthcare.”
