MURRAY — Thursday, the building that is the home of Murray State’s successful basketball program — the CFSB Center — once again was transformed into a medical facility.
This is where a regional COVID-19 Vaccination Site has been established since the middle of February and Thursday began a two-day stretch for faculty and staff at the university to receive their shots. Four previous times, the place that made Ja Morant, Isaiah Canaan and many others household names in Racer hoops history, has been used in helping Murray, Calloway County and surrounding areas take a big step toward returning to something that resembles life before the pandemic struck last year.
The fifth regional event is set for Wednesday and Calloway County Health Department Interim Public Health Director Kim Paschall said, so far, things have run well.
“It’s been going really well, very smoothly. We’ve had nothing but compliments and that’s because a lot of people have worked for a long time to get this to work,” Paschall said Thursday morning, ahead of the faculty and staff clinic. “(Murray-Calloway County) Hospital and Murray State, of course, have been super supportive and we owe everything to (Murray State) for deciding they wanted to have this here. But something we’ve also found is that we’re learning more each time we have one and we’ve revamped and redone some things. I think we’ve almost got it down to a science now.
“For one thing, we didn’t want people waiting outside too long, so we’ve adjusted the way people stand in line as they come in and we’ve also made some changes with how we’re doing registration because we don’t want people to have to wait longer than they have to. They’ve got to wait 15 minutes after they’ve had their shot (to monitor for possible medical effects), so we want to do what we can to minimize the other waiting times.”
So far, the highest number of shots given in a single clinic is 1,100 and that was last week. However, because the amount of vaccines the health department receives each week tends to be unpredictable, she said she cannot commit yet to having larger clinics in the future.
“The one (Wednesday) is probably going to have to be a little smaller, actually (300 to 400 patients), because we didn’t get any vaccine last week, and that just happens sometimes,” she said, adding that while she is certain more clinics will be scheduled after Wednesday, she cannot set a schedule in stone. “It will depend on vaccine shipments, and we could have some really big shipments at some point and that would mean being able to vaccinate more people at one time. We are starting to move into the 1C group, which is your 60-and-older, essential workers and so forth, which is a big group.
“We have a lot of room in here too (the east concourse of the facility was where the clinic was positioned Thursday). We can mirror what we’re doing today on the other side and we could head downstairs (near the circle drive just off the KY 121 Bypass) and we could potentially run three different areas at the same time.
‘However, as far as setting a (long-range) schedule, we really can’t do that right now because, with this vaccine, we kind of have to plan it quickly. We don’t know how much we’re going to get at a time and, yes, that’s frustrating. But the good thing is this community really pulls together.”
That is something Murray State Dean of Nursing Dr. Dina Byars said Thursday she has seen on display every time the CFSB Center has hosted one of these clinics. She said the cooperation among the many sides that are involved with these clinics has not only been valuable to the patients coming to get their shots, but it has also been a positive thing to see for her students, who have taken shifts in serving at these clinics, from helping patients with mobility issues to actually administering the shots themselves.
“It is an amazing opportunity as an administrator and as a teacher to see what our students have done and what our faculty have done. They have truly served the community and the region well and have done it with positive attitudes,” Byars said, noting how her students have not only served, and continue to serve, on the front lines of this world-wide battle, but they have also felt the impact they have had on the patients as well.
“When you see patients come in with tears in their eyes because they get to go back to church again or get to see their grandchildren again, that’s rewarding. That’s what it truly means to be a nurse and serve others.
“As far as what this is on a scale of 1 to 10 for (the students)? It’s a 10.”
Kendall Baker, a senior from Johnston City, Illinois, took it a step farther.
“Oh goodness! 25? 30?” Baker said of the 1-10 idea. “I’m excited to get out (in the battle) and have that responsibility and help people who need it.”
For Baker, Thursday was a particularly big day.
“This is the first time I’ve participated in a COVID clinic,” she said, in advance of administering her first shot during one of the CFSB clinics, adding that the importance of being involved in this moment is not lost on her. “I think it’s vital for everybody to get (the shot) because it’s basically one of the only ways to get out of this thing, ever.
“We hear our classmates who have been part of this talk about their experiences and we hear about all of these people coming in and all of the people who come in so excited to get this vaccine because it’s helping them take a step in getting back to their normal lives.”
Murray State patients Thursday and today may also notice someone else handling various roles at the CFSB Center. That would be the First Lady of Murray State, Karen Jackson, wife of President Dr. Bob Jackson, who has kept her license as a nurse active.
“I am still active, even though I haven’t actually worked in many years. It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of this,” Karen said. “I’ve been helping them set up and I’ve mostly been in the monitoring station (where patients serve their mandatory 15-minute waiting period), but I hope to get a few jabs in too.
“Many of the people here today probably won’t recognize me (in her nurses’ uniform and face mask), but that’s OK. I’m just glad they’re here and have the opportunity to be vaccinated.”
Karen said she called the health department in January about possible service should a COVID-19 shot clinic be established.
“So I told them my license was active and I would be more than happy to help and, in February, they called back and said they could use me,” she said.
