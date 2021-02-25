MURRAY — Calloway County Health Department Interim Director of Public Health Kim Paschall said that she is not hearing of too many instances where local patients who have received the COVID-19 vaccine have exhibited any ill effects.
That is not to say that no cases are being reported. However, the ones that are do not seem too serious.
“So far, what we’re seeing, and the reports we’re getting, is that if you have not had the virus, then symptoms can come,” Paschall said before Sunday’s second session of the COVID-19 Regional Vaccination Site at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus. “What I’ve heard is people are just feeling bad, being very tired, maybe having a low-grade fever.
“From the people I’ve heard from, this doesn’t usually last too long, maybe a day or two.”
However, while this kind of side effect is an aggravation for the patient, Paschall also said that anyone who does have some effects from the shot might actually feel glad.
“That is a good indication that it’s working, that your body is receiving it well. That can be hard for people to understand, but they need to know that this isn’t something to get too upset about, should it happen.”
So far, the Murray State site has vaccinated more than 1,000 patients 70 and older. The next session for the Murray State site is scheduled for March 3. A total of 4,000 Calloway residents who are 70 and older have registered for a vaccination date with the department, Paschall said.
Soon, the Tier 1C group, consisting of patients ages 60 and older, as well as essential workers and patients 16 and older with underlying health issues, will have their window of opportunity open and Paschall urges everyone to seek the shot.
“The biggest thing is, if you were to get (the coronavirus), the effects would not be as bad, so just from that, you need to get this vaccine,” she said.
Registration is available through the health department by going online to a signup page on its website http://www.callowayhealth.org.
