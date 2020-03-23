WASHINGTON — Kentucky United States Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19.
This information was released Sunday by Sergio Gor, who is the deputy chief of staff for Paul’s office.
“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” Gor said in a statement that he released to the media. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.
“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Sen. Paul,” Gor’s statement concluded.
Asked about Paul’s situation during his daily press conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, wished the Republican Senator the best.
“I believe that, right now, there is no Democrat and there is no Republican. They’re all just Americans versus the coronavirus,” Beshear said. “And even with his vote that seemed to place limitations on getting aid to us we want him to get healthy. He’s still a human being and we’re all in this together.
“I wish him the best and I wish his family the best.”
