MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said Thursday that his facility is facing a situation it thought it would not have to face again — a COVID-19 siege.
From October 2020 to January of this year, Penner said the coronavirus pushed his team to a limit it did not know existed. Somehow, he said, MCCH survived until the virus had a major dropoff that started in late January.
He said the biggest difference between what was faced then and what is being faced now is the speed with which it has developed.
“I think, like most in the community and everyone around us, we thought we were out of the woods with this thing,” Penner said as the hospital now suddenly finds itself in another draining battle, both physically and emotionally, after it was seeing, at the most, as few as three to five patients most days from January into June.
“We have seen pretty significant changes in the last couple to three weeks especially, including four deaths since Monday! We’re in a strained moment right now and a lot of us are like, ‘Oh my gosh! Here we go again!’
“But we’ve got a great team and it’s a great team because they knows what to do. They recognize their importance to the community and they’ll step up and I’m always proud of our guys. They do a great job, but I’m not going to lie, the daily basis of having to deal with this is pretty challenging.”
A few days ago, Penner said the hospital was treating its highest amount of COVID patients since fall 2020 with 20 on the floor specifically designed for handling patients suffering from the virus. Thursday, he said that number was at 17 the last time he checked, which was Wednesday. He said the most COVID patients MCCH has treated at one time was 25.
This has been contributing to the hospital having daily census numbers that he said were not even close to normal.
“Let’s see, I think we’re in the high 70s today and we had been running in the mid-80s. This is something we see in the December to January time frame,” he said. “Now, all of sudden, we’re also overlaying normal sickness that we see with COVID, and another thing we’re seeing is that we’re burning through oxygen once again. Usually, we need to replenish our oxygen every four to five weeks, now we’re needing to do it every three to four days.”
Still another difference Penner said to this new surge is that it is striking a different age bracket. Where people from their 70s to their 90s were the main targets when COVID struck in 2020, it is much younger patients falling victim to the virus this time.
“Of the 17 we had (Wednesday), 13 were 50 years or younger. Then, out of that 13, nine were 40 years and younger. We even had a 25-year-old in house, so it’s picking on that population right now,” he said. “And we’re doing a ton of infusions. I think we were Infusion Central yesterday. We’re doing well with the Regeneron, but what we’re noticing, with this particular variant, is that when we use another drug (monoclonal antibody treatment or ‘BAM’) that is not as effective as it used to be and it used to be that we’d give that to a patient in the morning and you could see a big difference by the evening. That’s not happening now.
“It’s a real challenge for us.”
In addition, Penner said, from what he has been told by hospital personnel, almost every patient that has been admitted with COVID had not received the vaccines now available. He said there was one patient who had been vaccinated that has been diagnosed with COVID.
“That one wasn’t here originally for COVID, though. That patient was actually asymptomatic,” he said. “There is a difference between last year and what is happening now and that is, here in Kentucky, we have 53% of the population vaccinated. We didn’t have that before. That may not seem like a lot, but it is something for us.”
Still, Penner said MCCH is not immune from what other hospitals are experiencing. He said the emergency room backups that plagued MCCH at times last year have returned and he said it is already engaged in another activity from 2020, diverting personnel from certain practices into COVID duty.
“We just ask the community to be very patient because we are being hit very, very hard right now,” he said.
