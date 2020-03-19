MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner Wednesday called late Tuesday’s decision to close the hospital to all visitors “Draconian.”
However, with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 having moved closer to Murray earlier that day with a case reported in nearby Lyon County, it triggered the inevitable.
“I think we all expected that there would be a breakout. I mean, who would believe we were going to be sterile from all of this?” Penner said. “We knew it was going to be in our area. Now that it’s cutting a little close to home, I think people are going to take this a little more seriously here. And honestly, it probably already is here, we just don’t have a way to test every person who walks through the door.
“It’s a very Draconian approach, but it’s also a very effective approach and there’s no quibbling there. You can’t be going, ‘I’m OK’ or ‘I’m not OK.’ People can’t just hold up a sign and say, ‘I’m coronavirus positive.’ Oh, that would be great, but unfortunately we don’t have that, so the best thing to do is err on the cautious side. We have tests but they are reserved for a very, very select group that falls into that category of being more severe. If we had a rapid test, that would be great, but because I don’t have it, I’m begging (people) to keep patients safe here and keep our staff safe too.”
Penner stressed that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Calloway County. However, with the way this virus works, he said it is likely that people have it and do not know it. Based on what is being learned about COVID-19, someone can go two to 14 days of being infected and not show any signs. He also said studies have now shown that 80% of people who are infected will only have very mild symptoms or, in some cases, none at all.
Yet, all along, they are still spreading the virus, and once the Lyon County case was announced Tuesday afternoon by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Penner said that was the signal to do what he had told local officials on Monday to expect.
“I debriefed (City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes) and (the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees) that day. I told them that I knew, at some point, we’d go on full lockdown,” Penner said. “It just came faster than I thought it was going to come.”
Steps were being taken to limit visitor numbers last week, Penner said. He said it was around the middle of last week that the decision to limit patients to one visitor per day was enacted, which was in line with programs other areas’ medical facilities were using. He said Mercy Health (formerly Lourdes Hospital) in Paducah was the first facility in western Kentucky to go so far as to block visitors altogether.
He said Tuesday’s decision is in the name of perhaps preventing the situation here from emulating what is now being seen in Italy, where its health care system has been overrun by cases in the past two weeks. Penner said Wednesday that he is seeing some frightening similarities to what is happening in the U.S., where the number of cases is rising every day.
Even though no cases have been reported in Calloway County, he said it probably is time for its citizens to act like every person they meet is a carrier. That was exhibited Wednesday in a ceremony at the hospital that produced a moment the likes of which Penner said has not happened in his nine years as CEO.
“This morning, we gave an Employee of the Month award and, for the first time in nine years, I didn’t shake the person’s hand,” he said. “We bumped elbows, we kept our group to less than 10. Other than that, we did what we normally do. We just assumed that all of us are carriers right now. You just have to do what you have to do.
“It’s around a very, very large berth of caution right now. We’re not used to that as Americans. We’re the land of the free and the home of the brave and that’s a very important concept. Right now, though, we need to be the land of the smart. Help us help you to ensure that we can provide health care to everybody.”
