MURRAY — The COVID-19 pandemic continues, but the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday held its first Business@Breakfast event in almost a year, albeit virtually.
Chamber Board of Directors Chair Janette DeWitt and Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren welcomed more than 100 chamber members via Zoom to listen to Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner talk about COVID-19 vaccinations and how the hospital had made it through the pandemic so far.
Penner talked about how MCCH had to adapt to the pandemic, and he said the process began in February 2020 before the virus had reached Murray or even Kentucky. He said one of the biggest things the hospital had to do to prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients was to change the HVAC system to create an entire negative pressure floor on the fifth floor. According to www.news-medical.net, a negative pressure room is one that keeps patients with infectious diseases so that no contaminated air escapes. Instead, non-contaminated, filtered air flows in and the contaminated air is sucked out through the exhaust system. Penner said the new HVAC system also was equipped with “UV scrubbers” to kill pathogens in the recirculated air.
Penner thanked businesses and community members who donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the hospital last year. He said these were badly needed because not only was it difficult to order PPE at that time, but MCCH had already used most of its supplies for flu season by the time the first COVID-19 cases began showing up in Calloway County. He said the pandemic badly hurt the hospital’s finances because of the temporary moratorium on elective surgeries that went into effect last spring, resulting in a loss of $4.5 million last April alone.
Penner addressed some of the questions he has frequently been asked about coronavirus vaccines, including the timing of taking the second dose. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness, and it is generally recommended that people get their second shot about 28 days after the first.
“One of the questions I get is: ‘Is the timing of the vaccine important?’” Penner said. “People say, ‘If I don’t get it in the 28th day after I got the last inoculation, is that going to be OK?’ And the answer is yes. You can’t get it any earlier than 24 days later to meet the maximum efficiency of the vaccine, but you certainly can wait beyond 28 days. Because what you’re looking for is immune response for your body, and we want to try to do as best we can.
“Another of the questions we get is, ‘Is this going to make me sick?’ Not any more than any flu vaccine that you’re going to have out there. Typically, (with) our enhanced immune response … you may have a sore arm, you may get a little knot at the inoculation site. A low-grade fever is something that’s been pretty common, and chills in some cases. I know one person out of that 700 (who have been vaccinated in Calloway County) who had some nausea and vomiting. So a true 12 to 24 to 36 hours worth of flu (type symptoms) flare up, but otherwise, folks are fine.”
With it being a chamber presentation, Penner addressed business owners specifically, saying that while side effects have been generally mild, managers might want to keep them in mind if they know several their employees are getting vaccinated around the same time.
“When your folks start getting the vaccine, ask them to stagger it out a little bit within your workforce,” he said. “Because you may have some people call in sick, like we did. We had folks that would call in sick because they just didn’t feel well. They had some body aches, and maybe they had the low-grade fever. And of course, in hospitals, we don’t like any of our staff working if they have any fever whatsoever.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clinical trials showed the Moderna vaccine to be 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness, and showed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be 95% effective. Johnson & Johnson has developed a vaccine that is likely to be the next to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. According to the company, clinical trials showed an efficacy rate of 72% in the U.S. and 66% overall. While not as effective as the other two released so far, that rate is still higher than the typical flu vaccine and has shown to be 85% effective overall in “preventing severe disease and demonstrated complete protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death as of day 28,” the company’s website says. It also requires only one shot instead of two.
“This is a one-shot vaccine, and right now, it’s about 66% effective against the virus,” Penner said. “It may not prevent you from getting the virus, but it will certainly lessen the effects when you get it. In U.S. trials, right now we’re seeing it’s about 72% effective, and then the South African trials have been about 57% with the variant (different COVID-19 strain) there. So it doesn’t mean it doesn’t work when I say it’s not 95% or 100% effective. It just means it’s going to give a level of protection against it once you get the virus itself.
“To give you an example of what our normal environment would be: in 2019, the CDC numbers showed our flu vaccine was about 46% effective. So that’s just what we’re already taking.”
Penner said Kentucky had previously been getting about 56,000 doses a week, and it is now up to 62,000. He said that even when someone gets their name on a list to get vaccinated, they are not guaranteed to receive a vaccine until they can secure an appointment. Penner said some people have also asked him why Murray has not been able to get designated by the state as a vaccination site.
“I think there are 33 (mass vaccination sites) around the state right now,” Penner said. “Well, unfortunately, (Commissioner for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack), who’s the lead sled dog for the governor dealing with this … got about 1100 requests from people across the state that said, ‘We would love to be a vaccination site.’ Well, you just can’t do that. If you can imagine the vaccine we’re getting – that 62,000 – being the size of a pie, you’ve got to figure out how to slice that pie in the right way. So 2.4 million Kentuckians (need the vaccine); it’s tough to do that. Because if you don’t have 2.4 million doses, you automatically (have to) starting figuring out, where do you put it? That’s the real challenge we have right now.”
Penner said Calloway County has requested that the state designate it as a mass vaccination site, but people should not be surprised if it doesn’t happen since it’s in competition with the other roughly 1,100 locations that have made the same request.
Penner also explained why people might have heard about residents of neighboring counties getting a vaccine before Calloway County residents have been able to. He said health care workers and first responders were given the first priority, and the second round was targeted to school system employees.
“If there was any vaccine left over from what they got, they were given authorization to hit some of the (population 70 and older),” Penner said. “But those are very, very small numbers. I talked to both of the (hospital) CEOs in Paducah, and they have not had the vaccine for the mass population yet. They did do a few of the over-70s because you don’t want to leave it on the shelf, and we were instructed by the state to make sure you get it in someone’s arm. But we’re talking small numbers – in the hundreds or less. It would need to be in the thousands to make sure we take care of everybody.”
Penner urged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes more broadly available. He said they shouldn’t be afraid of it and that multi-billion drug companies wouldn’t put their name on it and their reputations on the line if they didn’t know it was going to work.
“Thank you, Michelle, and thank you so much for allowing me to be the inaugural speaker for 2021,” Penner said to Bundren at the close of his presentation. “I hope this is a better year for all of us. We need that and the businesses out there need that. I feel for you and my heart goes out to you. We need to turn a corner on this and the best thing we can do is help me help you – that is, when that vaccine becomes available, please (get vaccinated). I would love for my census on the hospital to go down. (A large number of patient intakes) is good for business; it’s bad for the community. I would rather you be healthy than be in (the hospital).”
