MURRAY – With last week’s passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, some citizens are likely already starting to see stimulus payments deposited directly into their bank accounts. What some might not realize, especially if they have already filed their 2020 tax returns, is that the legislation also exempts a certain amount of unemployment insurance money they might have collected last year from income tax.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans were laid off and had to rely on unemployment insurance. Before the ARP passed last week, Mike Pierce, a certified public accountant and partner with Pierce, Keller & Associates PLLC, had warned that some people who collected unemployment last year might be in for an unpleasant surprise if they did not make sure the IRS withheld a certain amount in taxes up front. However, he said the new rule temporarily suspending federal income taxes for unemployment could help a lot of people this year, Pierce said.
“There are four things that affect peoples’ income taxes, and unemployment is the biggest one,” he said. “The Senate included an exemption of $10,200 of unemployment benefits, which goes back to 2020. Here we are in 2021, and they’ve thrown that back – which is good because people on unemployment probably needed it worse than anybody.
“The first $10,200 is not going to be taxed in 2020. All of us accountants are waiting for the software people (at the IRS) to make the changes because this all came up toward the end, and a lot of people already filed not knowing this was going to happen.
“The state has not come out and said what they’re going to do, so that’s always an issue: when the feds do something, does the state follow? Sometimes they do, and sometimes they don’t.”
If you claimed unemployment benefits last year and have already filed your taxes or received your tax refund, Pierce recommended speaking to a CPA to see if you need to file an amended return to make sure you get the unemployment tax money that is now owed to you.
After the unemployment exemption, Pierce listed the other three items that will most affect income taxes this year: increased earned income credit, the increased child tax credit and changes to the child and dependent care tax credit.
“The second big change was that they’ve increased the earned income credit,” Pierce said. “They’ve opened it up to more people … it’s just opened it up for more benefits for lower-income people, especially with children.
“The third big thing is the child tax credit. The child tax credit in 2021 is going to be expanded considerably for younger kids and even for kids under the age of 18. For example, if you have 6-year-old, instead of getting the usual $2,000, you’re going to get $3,600. That’s obviously very beneficial to people with children.”
In addition to overhauling the child tax credit by expanding the benefit to $3,600 per child, the ARP also includes more low-income households and doles out the credit’s benefit through monthly cash payments, according to CBS News.
“Most of this stuff, with the exception of the unemployment, is going to take effect in 2021, but the changes in the child care and the dependent care is going to increase the benefits,” Pierce said. “There are a lot of details to it, but it will be beneficial. Probably the one thing that people need to realize is that the vast majority of this – but not all of it – is aimed toward the lower income families, individuals, single mothers. If you’re lower income, you’re more than likely getting a lot of benefit of this.”
