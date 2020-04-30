MURRAY - By now, most people in the U.S. have received their stimulus payments from the CARES Act, and many certified public accountants and financial planners around the country are warning that you should be careful how your family uses that money.
The $2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on March 27 as a response to the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to a chart on visualcapitalist.com, the largest portion (30%) of the $2 trillion package went to individuals and families. The rest of the money included 25% ($500 billion) for large corporations; 19% ($377 billion) for small businesses; 17% ($339.8 billion) for state and local governments and 9% ($179.5 billion) for public services.
The 30% – $603.7 billion – in stimulus for individuals consisted of $300 billion in direct cash payments, $260 billion in extra unemployment payments and $43.7 billion for student loans and other needs.
The direct payments include $1,200 for each individual adult earning up to $75,000 a year and an additional $500 for each child in the household. Although not everyone in the U.S. has received these payments yet, Mike Pierce, a CPA and certified financial planner with Pierce Keller & Associates, PLLC in Murray, said most have at this point.
“Most everybody has received this, especially if they filed their 2019 or ’18 returns,” Pierce said. “If (the IRS) has their direct deposit information, those people pretty much got in line first. In hindsight, if we had known (the pandemic) was coming, every CPA and tax preparer in town this time last year would have gotten everyone’s direct deposit information, but we didn’t know this was coming.”
Pierce said the IRS has a website where people may go to put their direct deposit information to speed up the payment, but he didn’t think it worked very well. He said that while the vast majority of U.S. residents have received their direct payments, the ones who haven’t yet are likely those who are not required by law to file tax returns. However, you don’t have to have taxable income to receive the money, and Pierce said the IRS announced that people who are on social security who use direct deposit would also receive it that way.
Pierce said the CARES Act seems to have worked well so far, including the provision known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis, and after that initial money ran out on April 16, Congress authorized a second round of $300 billion in funding.
“(The PPP) has been a huge windfall for a lot of small businesses here in Murray and all over the country, but that’s winding down; the last phase of that just concluded last week and this week. There’s probably been millions of dollars awarded to different types of businesses in the Murray area and Calloway County. It’s much needed, as some businesses are closed, and some are trying to operate part-time. I’ve been in business in Murray a long, long time and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The tax filing deadline was extended from April 15 to July 15 because of the pandemic, and Pierce said that in addition to regular tax preparation, he has spent about as much time helping businesses prepare their applications for PPP by working with both local and out-of-town banks.
Since no one really knows how long the pandemic will last and how long people will be out of work, Pierce advised people to not spend their stimulus money frivolously.
“Everybody’s circumstances are different, but by and large, most people who receive this stimulus money would probably be very wise to just stick it back and count it as emergency money,” Pierce said. “Because a lot of people are out of work, a lot of people have been furloughed, a lot of people are on unemployment. The best thing to do in general terms, would be to simply put that money back in a savings account and use it wisely. Once you spend it, it’s gone, and for a family of four, they’re going to get $2,400 plus two (payments) of $500 for the two children, so that’s a lot of money for a lot of families.
“Just wait and see what comes up that you might need it for. Obviously, everybody has needs and everybody knows their own budget better than I do, but generally speaking, most people would want to just put that money back and save it for a rainy day.
“You just don’t know what’s going to happen; this is a different time. We’ve never experienced this, and hopefully, most people have been able to get on unemployment while there’s been some very generous unemployment benefits. Hopefully everybody’s going to make it through this, but in a word, save that money and don’t use it until you really, really need to, because who knows how long we’re going to be going through this?”
Although there has been some talk of another round of stimulus before the pandemic crisis ends, nothing has been finalized, so right now, no one should be counting on any possible future payments, Pierce said.
“Just like most CPAs, I’m constantly reading and there’s emails and all kinds of stuff out there for us to absorb, and yes, I have read that there’s talk of a second round of stimulus along the terms of this $1,200 per taxpayer if you qualify,” Pierce said. “If you made too much money, you’re not going to get any. There’s nothing that’s been decided yet, so I think it depends on just how bad this gets. I think it’s going to be bad, but just how bad is really the question.”
