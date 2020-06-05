MURRAY – The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented a lot of summer activities from happening this year, and Playhouse in the Park is no exception. The organization had to cancel its ever popular summer kids camp, but spots are still available for a series of virtual camps that will continue weekly through the end of July.
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope said the first camp started Monday and they will continue every week through the end of next month except for the week of Independence Day. She said volunteers had been working out what works best for the virtual camps and that so far, campers and parents seem pleased.
“We have tried really hard to make it not feel like school,” Cope said. “Because we know the kids are tired of that and they did the Zoom thing and they did all the work on their own. But it’s still basically set up like that. There are some Zooms during the day with all the children and then they get videos that our folks have recorded to do on their own time during the day. But we are getting good feedback that the children are engaged and are enjoying the activities that we’ve planned. So I’m really happy about that.”
The camps range in price since there are differences in the expenses related to the materials involved. For example, one camp includes a stage make up kit, Cope said. Most of the camps are one week long, although one of them – “PIP Frozen Over” – is two weeks and tries to more closely emulate the style of the typical two-week in-person camp. Cope added that both local school systems’ family youth and resource centers offered to help pay for some families that couldn’t afford the camps.
Cope said eight camps were originally planned, but at least one of them had to be canceled because they only had one or two kids sign up. While enrollment has so far not been as high as the organization hoped, parents may still sign their kids up by calling the Playhouse at 270-759-1752. Information about the individual camps and the targeted age groups may be viewed at /www.playhousemurray.org/workshops.
“This is all new to all of us, so we weren’t really sure how it would go,” Cope said. “Enrollment is good, although there certainly is room for more folks. So if anybody is interested in still signing up, they can call me at the theater. We would need to know at least a week ahead of whichever camp they’re interested in because we make the kids' boxes with all the activities in there.”
Although everyone at Playhouse certainly misses the usual in-person summer camp, the virtual camp does have a couple of interesting advantages, Cope said.
“One cool thing that has happened that we didn’t really anticipate at the beginning is that we’ve got kids signing up who don’t live here,” Cope said. “On Wednesday, I registered two kids whose grandmother lives here and she signed them up. But they live in Texas. So we are going to mail their boxes to them so they will be able to join in. We’ve also had a couple of kids from up in Illinois who signed up. So I think that’s cool and something we would not have been able to offer before. So that is an option for people who have grandchildren who live far away; they can sign them up and we will get the material to them.”
While the camps all have different themes associated with them, they all try to tie into acting in some way, and some of them incorporate music and dance. One of the more popular ones is “A Wizarding Experience,” which Cope said includes potion-making.
Tessa Northcutt, a Murray State University junior from Calvert City who has acted in past Playhouse shows, is the instructor for several of the camps.
“It’s been really interesting,” Northcutt said. “I have never had the chance to create something like this, so it’s been really cool just being able to put something together from scratch in such a unique setting like this. The kids seem to really enjoy it. We always ask, ‘What’s your favorite part of today’s lessons?’ and they always love the crafts.”
Each day has a different craft, Northcutt said. For example, the Princess University camp had a “tea party day” on Thursday, so campers prepared for that before having a tea party over Zoom.
“I sent them little bags with marshmallows and sprinkles and there was a little teabag in there,” she said. “Then I made videos on how to make tea and how to do our little snack. Then in the evening, we had our virtual tea party where they can use the things they made.”
The rest of the summer’s camp schedule is as follows:
• The weeks of June 8 and June 15 – “Thinking About Theatre Workshop,” grades 4-7
• June 15-19 – “Screen Sing,” grades 1-3
• June 22-26 – “A Wizarding Experience,” grades K-9
• July 6-17 – “PIP Frozen Over,” grades K-7
• July 20-24 – “Puppets 101,” grades 4-6
• July 27 through Aug. 1 – “Glamour & Gore” makeup camp, grades 1-7
