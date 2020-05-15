MURRAY — This week, the central portion of the Murray City Cemetery has remained empty.
Usually, this would have been a time law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, as well as several community and business leaders, would have gathered for a large memorial service in observance of National Police Week. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to be postponed this year.
That meant no wreath has been placed. No speeches have been made. It also has meant that Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger has not provided the playing of “Taps” on his trumpet, a duty he has performed since becoming sheriff in 2015.
“Of all the days that I play it, I look forward to playing it most at that service,” Steger said Thursday as Police Week entered its final stretch for 2020. “That service is special to me. I’ve played it at that service for a lot of years and I’ll play it again the next time.”
It is not known when that service will be rescheduled. However, Steger and other law enforcement officers want their communities to know that just because a pandemic still rages across the nation, this week need not be forgotten. It is a week that not only recognizes the men and women who do this job every day, it also honors those who have given their lives.
No one understands this more than Steger. Before his stint as sheriff, he served a lengthy tenure with Kentucky State Police, specifically Post 1 in Graves County. It was in a span of several months in 2015 that Post 1 lost its only two troopers to have died in the line of duty, Troopers Eric Chrisman (in a vehicle crash while on a call) and Cameron Ponder (in a shooting after making a traffic stop).
Steger did not work with either trooper, but the fact he served in their post connects him to them, he said. However, what happened in March 2018 in his native hometown Hopkinsville was much more personal. That was when a Hopkinsville police officer, Phillip Meacham was gunned down by a man impersonating a police officer.
Meacham was someone he and his family knew well.
“Anytime you know someone personally who was killed in the line of duty, you take it to heart a bit more than others,” he said. “My family was really close to Phillip. He and my brother were really close and they did a lot of work together. Some of my family have the wrist bands with his name on it, so I see that reminder every day on their wrists. Then I think about his wife and kids. It’s a terrible thing that a man is taken away from his family.
“But you take them all to heart. We’re all out here trying to do a good job and serve the people and I tell people this all of the time … when you get in this line of work, you’re here to serve the people. You don’t get in it for the glory or whatever, you get in it to help people, so when lives are taken in this line of work, it’s unfortunate because that person was trying to do everything they could to help another person.”
The Murray Police Department also knows the importance of Police Week quite well. It was in 1957 that its then-police chief, Novel McReynolds, lost his life when he attempted to intervene in a hostage situation at City Hall.
A man, who McReynolds knew, had located a Murray officer and was holding him at gunpoint. A Murray firefighter who had seen the man enter the building then drove to McReynolds’ home to inform him of the incident. The chief then responded to City Hall unarmed. After attempts to talk the man into surrendering failed, the chief took the officer’s revolver and engaged the suspect in a shootout, resulting in both men being fatally wounded.
A large plaque has graced the entrance of MPD headquarters for several years, and now is displayed in the lobby of the newest office on North Fifth Street.
“There’s always some talk about that among our officers. It’s always a great reminder seeing that up there (on the wall), knowing that, at any moment, things could change and you would have to react in a way to protect people’s lives,” said MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins. “To see that an officer here had to make that sacrifice, even though that was a while ago, it’s still something for us to take seriously. He’s a Murray officer and is still part of the family here and we try to make sure that we never forget his sacrifice and what he did for this community.
“It’s great seeing it posted there, not just for the officers to see, but the public too. It’s a constant reminder that people are willing to put their lives on the line to keep others safe. I’ve gone through some old newspaper articles about him and he definitely seemed like a great guy. He deserves to be remembered and that’s a great way to remember him.”
That is why, Wiggins said, the ceremony will happen. It it just not known when at this point.
However, while the ceremony is the cornerstone of Police Week locally, it is obvious that it has not been forgotten. Wiggins and Steger say many of the same groups that try to provide their officers with gifts, namely food items, for Police Week each year did not forget this time.
Also, the tradition of law officers wearing badges with black ribbons over them on their shirts has continued this week as well.
“We do get tremendous support, especially in our community,” Steger said. “Something I have come to know is that there are not a lot of things that our community forgets about, so it warms our heart when, at a time everybody has so much going on in this pandemic, that they still recognize how important this week is.”
“We’ve got a great community that really rallies around the troopers, deputies and officers and it’s good to get that feeling of camaraderie from folks around the community,” Wiggins said. “It’s very important to have that.”
National Police Week coincides with National Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, which was created in 1962 when it was proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy. National Police Week was established by a joint resolution of Congress that same year.
National Police Week continues through Saturday.
