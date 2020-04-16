MURRAY —The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon that a 19th person from the county has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the health department said the patient is a resident of Calloway County and that no additional details would be provided in order to respect the patient’s privacy.
With this 19th case, the health department also announced that it knows of four patients who have now fully recovered from the coronavirus. It added that 14 others are isolated at home. One patient who had been in a hospital is also among those in isolation, Calloway County Health Department Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson said Wednesday afternoon.
There has been one patient death from COVID-19 so far in Calloway County.
Anyone with questions is asked to go online at kycovid19.ky.gov or to phone the Kentucky state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. Information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.