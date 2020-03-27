MURRAY — No matter which news outlet people obtain their information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they have been, or are sure to be, exposed to a term that goes by the initials “PPE.”
This stands for personal protective equipment and represents gear that is used by medical personnel who are involved in the diagnosing or treatment of patients carrying infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. These consist of a combination of items, including gowns, gloves, face shields and masks.
They are designed to protect the very people trying to help patients be well again because the last thing communities need at a time like this are its doctors, nurse practitioners and others on the front line of fighting this illness having to go to the proverbial sidelines because they have contracted the virus themselves.
This week, various interests throughout Calloway County received a needed lift in this area when a shipment of these supplies arrived to help refurbish the amount of PPEs that are available. In one case, it probably could not have been better timed.
“We were down our last PPE kit,” said Dr. Robert Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, which received its share of PPEs from a delivery of the Calloway County Health Department that was made possible through the Kentucky Department of Public Health which sent these supplies to state regional distribution centers, where health departments made pickups. “It was amazing and I want to put out a tremendous amount of praise to the health department and our Region 1 epidemiologist Lindsey Cunningham. They have been at the forefront of everything and Lindsey has been invaluable.”
Murray-Calloway County Hospital was also a recipient of this shipment. Calloway County Health Department Public Health Director Amy Ferguson said the hospital and Primary Care were prioritized, along with other local medical providers, long-term care facilities and first responders.
“The overall distribution was 75 cartons of surgical masks, eight cartons of N95 masks and several boxes of surgical gowns and surgical gloves,” Ferguson said. “I think it’s extremely important because we all know that there is a shortage across the United States right now and we need to protect our health-care workers first and foremost.”
Of all of the PPE pieces used in infection cases, the N95 mask seems to be the best candidate for being reused. A big reason for the increased search for the masks, gowns and gloves is that most of those are only used once, then discarded, to prevent infection.
The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta specifies that the N95 mask — also known as an N95 respirator — can have extended use when “multiple patients are infected with the same respiratory pathogen and patients are placed together in dedicated waiting rooms or hospital wards. Extended use has been recommended as an option for conserving respirators during previous respiratory pathogen outbreaks and pandemics.”
The CDC also says that the N95 respirator can be reused by the same person “as long as it remains functional and is used in accordance with local infection control procedures. Even when the N95 respirator reuse is practiced or recommended, restrictions are in place which limit the number of times the same FFR (filtering face piece respirator) is reused. Thus, the N95 respirator is often referred to as “limited reuse.”
