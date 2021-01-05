MURRAY — People who take all the recommended precautions to protect against COVID-19 can still catch the virus, and Dr. Robert Hughes says his recent diagnosis is a strong reminder of that reality.
Hughes – co-founder of the recently renamed Village Medical Primary Care and chief medical officer for Murray State University Health Services – maintains the “Coronavirus Calloway County” Facebook page, which he says he created to provide up-to-date, accurate local information about the virus. On New Year’s Eve, he posted on the page that he had contracted the virus.
“I put this out not for sympathy nor attention but to raise awareness that none of us are immune,” Hughes wrote. “I’ve treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients since March (2020) and I always assumed it could happen. I was safe, and I took all of the precautions. I may have made one mistake knowingly, but I am not perfect. You have to assume now the virus is everywhere and anyone can have it. The coronavirus is just looking for another host to jump to spread.”
On May 15, 2020, President Donald Trump officially announced the public-private partnership known as Operation Warp Speed, which was initially funded by $10 billion from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act passed by Congress at the end of March. The program led to the development of the Moderna vaccine that went into circulation last month, and another vaccine was created under the banner “Project Lightspeed” by Pfizer and the German company BioNTech without U.S. government funding for research and development (according to BioNTech).
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization on Dec. 11, followed a week later by the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines require an initial shot followed by a booster shot to be administered about two weeks later, so health professionals are urging people who have received the first dose to limit their interactions between shots. Hughes said he had received his first shot on Wednesday, Dec. 23, which was six days before he learned he was infected.
“I got it on a Wednesday, and then I took about a five-minute hard chill (the following) Monday night,” Hughes said. “Up until that time, I felt fine and then I felt fine that Tuesday (Dec. 29). I did a rapid test that Tuesday, which was positive, and then I confirmed it with a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test – which is the one that goes all the way up to your brain – and laboratory data, and sure enough, I was positive. I didn’t wait to get those (PCR test) results – I got the rapid test and promptly came home. I’ve been home ever since.”
Hughes said Monday that his recovery is going well so far, but he doesn’t want the public to dwell on that fact because he has been lucky and his symptoms could have easily been far worse. He has stressed the importance of wearing masks and social distancing throughout the pandemic, but he said his own diagnosis proves that anyone can contract the virus no matter how careful they are. He said now is not the time to become complacent, and that while you cannot control the actions of others around you, it is up to each individual to be as safe as they possibly can.
“If you see someone coming at you without a mask, go the other way,” Hughes said. “Now’s a good time to stay in as much as you can, and patronize those businesses that enforce wearing a mask in their store or won’t serve people that don’t have a mask in their (restaurant). We’re in a struggle for life and death right now, and I would not be shocked to see us lose 500,000 to 700,000 Americans before this is over.”
As of Monday afternoon, the U.S. death toll was 353,050, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Although Hughes said when he initially created the Coronavirus Calloway County page that he would try to keep the page as apolitical as possible, he does occasionally praise or criticize elected officials based on how seriously he believes they are taking the virus and how they have handled it. Hughes served on Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cabinet for Health and Family Service transition team in 2019, and he has made no secret that he agrees with the governor’s restrictions on businesses and social gatherings during the pandemic.
Hughes said that based on Kentucky’s general health rankings, he believes the state would have fared a lot worse without Beshear’s emergency actions, and in a post on Monday, he criticized Republican lawmakers who have said they wanted to restrict the Democratic governor’s emergency powers after the General Assembly convenes this week. In his post, Hughes compared Kentucky’s 587 deaths per million residents to states like Ohio, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.
“Kentucky is an unhealthy state,” Hughes wrote. “I know it like the back of my hand demographically and health wise. We should be so much worse than these other states (based on Kentucky’s overall quality of health).”
Hughes said that although he would encourage anyone to report businesses that are not complying with the governor’s mask mandate, he said it is difficult for the state to enforce the mandate on a county-by-county basis, so it is important for citizens to exercise caution and pay attention to which businesses are and are not in compliance. Although Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes have cited the difficulty of enforcement as a reason they have not pushed for city and county masking requirements, Hughes said he would still like to see a local mandate. He said this would underline the seriousness of the virus and remind the public of the necessity of staying protected as the vaccine is slowly rolled out in the coming months.
“You could enforce that easily,” he said. “Just write people a warning when you see them without a mask on (and possibly issue fines). For the stores, I would do the same thing. If they’ve got people in there without masks, then they should refuse to check them out. You don’t need to be physical about this and you don’t have to be obnoxious. There’s no sense in being confrontational about this or getting in peoples’ face; you just passively do what’s right.”
Also this week, Hughes shared the website coronavirus.smartnews.com, which people can use to follow coronavirus trends in Calloway County or anywhere else, showing whether cases are trending upward, downward or flat. Hughes urged continued vigilance in the weeks and months ahead.
“I think the next two months are extremely critical for people to be extra cautious,” Hughes said. “Until we get this vaccine situation straightened out and really start vaccinating in mass numbers, it’s going to be quite some time before we start bending that curve. We’ve not seen the full effects of Christmas and New Year’s yet.”
