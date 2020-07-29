MURRAY – After months of state restrictions and instability related to the COVID-19 pandemic, local restaurant owners are once again adjusting to a new executive order from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Citing a rise in coronavirus cases in the state and recommendations from Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, Beshear announced a new executive order on Monday. Beshear said that starting Tuesday, July 28, bars would be closed for two weeks and restaurants would be limited to 25% of their pre-pandemic capacity indoors. Outdoor accommodations will remain limited only by the ability to provide proper social distancing, he said.
Jay Baron, owner of Mugsy’s Hideout, said that when the pandemic started in March, he served carry-out only. After restaurants were allowed to seat at 33% capacity starting May 22, he opted to stay closed, instead waiting until after June 22 when restaurants were allowed to seat up to 50% capacity. Except for Fridays, though, he said there usually hasn’t been more than 25 people inside the restaurant, which seats 104. After making it through the last four months, he said it’s frustrating for restaurant owners to now have to go down to 25%.
“I think my issue is, we’re playing like we’re ‘half pregnant’; either we are or we’re not,” Baron said. “The best way for me to put it is, I think when they closed us down and we could do carry-out only, we should have stayed that way a little bit longer and then opened up. When we went to 33%, everybody wasn’t following the rules and now we’re back down to 25%. So I think you either close us down and let us do carry-out only or you just let people do business. I don’t think there’s an in-between. It’s just so hard on the restaurants to do a percentage because then you have people monitoring (how many are coming in) instead of taking care of business.”
Baron said he now wishes he had remained carry-out only instead of opening, but he still plans to stay open at 25% to keep from discouraging customers. He said that when the restaurant was closed, business was doing well enough to stay afloat, but it might not have been worth opening the dining area. He said he hoped everyone would wear masks in public so that the number of cases would decline enough to get by until there is hopefully a vaccine available in the future. He added that he doesn’t view the virus through a political lens and he wants people to take precautions to slow the spread, but with so many rumors going around about COVID-19, he thinks many people don’t seem to know what they are supposed to do.
Ron “R.G.” Gladden, owner of the Big Apple Café, said his business had been growing in the weeks after reopening the dining area, but it took a hit when Beshear’s executive order mandating the wearing of masks in public took effect on July 10. After a while, he said customers seem to have gotten used to wearing the masks inside, but he believed knocking capacity down to 25% would scare some customers away from eating out. Although the Apple can handle that restriction, he said he worried about restaurants with much smaller dining areas.
“For the Apple, 25 percent seating is not a problem because our capacity is 296, plus our deck is the largest deck in Murray, Kentucky, so I can seat 75 people in my restaurant and probably 80 outdoors,” Gladden said. “So the capacity thing is not a real issue for us, but for some of these smaller restaurants, there’s just no way you can survive on 25 percent seating.
“We’re lucky that we have those two back party rooms and we can spread out the entire restaurant. We don’t have any problems getting everybody six feet apart. For us, it’s easy. Still, getting that many people that want to come out during this time – that’s the challenge.”
Gladden said he was also worried that if the COVID-19 case numbers increase during the next two weeks, the governor could shut restaurants down to dine-in customers again.
Jim Foster, who co-owns the Murray Culver’s franchise with his wife, Kris, said they decided to reopen in May at 33% capacity simply because many of their most loyal customers like to come inside to enjoy their meal and be served. He said that probably the smartest business decision would be to close the dining area while capacity is limited, but he didn’t want to do that.
“We have so many long-term guests and customers that really want to come in and sit down and eat; they’re kind of like our family and friends,” he said. “So we went ahead and opened and then (on Monday) when Gov. Beshear changed it to 25 percent, the smartest thing would be to go back and close your dining room because you have to have so many extra people to maintain the dining room and do what you need to do to make it clean and take care of your guests. But I just hate to do that to my guests. It’s supposed to be only for two weeks; I want to keep my dining room open. There’s just people that come every day or every couple of days that just look forward to seeing you.”
Foster said he expected business would stay pretty steady even if more people started going back through the drive-through. He estimated that currently, Culver’s is doing about 60-70% of its business through the drive-through, while at this time last year, the ratio was about 60/40 in favor of dining in. He said readjusting during the pandemic has been a learning curve, but they reconfigured their procedures and moved more employees over to drive-through. Since so many restaurants without drive-throughs opted to close instead of doing carry-out, he said many people told him they were just glad the restaurant was open.
Adam Carver, who co-owns Sirloin Stockade with his wife, Lisa, said that while the restrictions so far have been tough, he is trying hard to have a positive attitude.
“It’s very difficult, and obviously, our hope is that the decisions that are being made are for the greater good and that we will benefit from it because we’ll have fewer cases of COVID and that these sacrifices that we’re making are going to enable us to come out of this sooner and get things back to normal sooner,” Carver said. “I try my best to be open-minded, and obviously, when you’re in a situation like we’re in, it’s easy to think of things in terms of how difficult it is for you and your business and your staff, as opposed to thinking about the greater good and the fact that hopefully, we can look back on this and realize the decisions that were made at the end of the day actually helped us get better. That’s my hope.”
Carver said the biggest challenges so far have been the seating capacity and the restrictions on how they operate. Because customers cannot go through the buffet themselves like they normally would be able to, the restaurant has had to add staff to serve fewer people than usual, he said.
“When someone comes to eat and things are different, you really have to do an even better job with the service to overcome the fact that it’s not the way it used to be,” Carver said. “When I talk to my employees, I tell them, ‘We’ve got to be better than we’ve ever been.’ We don’t want these customers to have to wait for service. … They’re used to going up and helping themselves, but they can’t do that now, so we’ve got to make sure we’re there so they don’t have to wait.”
Carver said Sirloin Stockade employs about 85-90 people, so his primary objective through the pandemic has been to retain the staff. Many employees have worked there for years and loyal customers know them, so Carver said he didn’t want that to change.
“We’re hoping and praying we can keep our head above water and keep our staff employed to get through this,” Carver said. “Because our hope is that on the other end of this, we’re going to need our staff – and we want the ones we have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.