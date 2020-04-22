MURRAY —There was no pomp and circumstance that went with longtime Murray attorney Jeff Roberts becoming part of Kentucky’s highest court Tuesday morning.
There was no black robe ceremony inside the court’s chambers at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, as is the case with most of the jurists who receive this opportunity. Roberts took the oath from Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton through video conference on his computer while standing inside his law office in downtown Murray, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it was no less impactful for Roberts.
“I was talking to someone afterward and I told them that I’ve been practicing law for a little over 27 years and I thought, this far into my career, I was through with firsts. Well, (the swearing in) was a first and it was good to have another first, from that standpoint,” said Roberts, who was appointed to this position by Gov. Andy Beshear in February and will be one of two special justices to serve on a case that involves the killing of a Somerset attorney in 2014.
“This was a great experience and it was still very much an honor, even though it was not happening in the Supreme Court room up in Frankfort. It was just kind of a surreal experience.”
After taking the oath, Roberts quickly was thrust into his new role, spending most of the morning in a conference with the other justices about the case. He said he could not divulge details, only to say that the main issue with the case is discretionary review, which is required of all cases the Supreme Court receives after the case was considered by the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Roberts is taking the place of Justice Shea Nickell of Paducah, who heard the case while with the Court of Appeals, meaning he automatically must recuse himself. Nickell was elected to the Supreme Court in November and, with his election, he assumed the seat that was occupied most of last year by another Murrrayan, David Buckingham.
“I’m glad to see that the higher levels of the state’s courts are not forgetting the competency of our attorneys in the far western end of the state,” said Buckingham, whose appointment last year made him one of only four people in Kentucky’s history to have served as judges at all four levels of the commonwealth’s court system — district, circuit, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.
“Jeff has practiced law for a long time and he’ll do a good job on the case he’s assigned. I’ve known him for years and something I’ve come to know about him is that, as good of a lawyer as he is, he’s an even better person.
“He’s looking forward to serving and he should. It’s a great honor even though it might be for just one case. It’s still a great honor. It’s not often that someone will get an appointment to the Supreme Court.”
Nickell’s seat covers the 24 westernmost counties of the commonwealth.
One thing Roberts said about Tuesday’s conference is he believes he has the full respect of his fellow justices.
“I was very impressed with how the ‘normal’ or full-time justices were treating me and the other special justice appointed for this case in regards to letting me have my say on what I thought we should do. They listened intently to my viewpoint on the case and it was obvious, to me anyway, that the other justices were expecting the special justices to be equal with those elected to those positions,” he said.
Roberts said he is not sure if the case, should it move forward, will be heard in Frankfort or through teleconference/videoconference. Last week, a closure to all Kentucky court venues was extended through May 31.
