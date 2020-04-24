MURRAY — City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said Thursday evening that he is pleased with the number of applications received this week in regards to a new small business grant program.
Rogers said 93 applications were received for the program that was opened Monday. This is designed to provide relief for small businesses in the city that are suffering financial hardships from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $40,000 is available in assistance, which was a portion of a fund already in place with the city’s budget. That fund had originally been intended to provide incentives for businesses to consider downtown as a place to settle.
“Those applications were sent to the (Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation) who has been gracious enough to process those. The EDC has now sent those to a committee and that committee will decide on the number of awards,” Rogers said during a meeting of the Murray City Council.
Rogers added that, while up to $1,000 is available per grant, that does not necessarily mean that 40 grants will be awarded.
“I believe the language says ‘up to’ $1,000, so some of the applicants may not have asked for the full $1,000,” he said. “I would anticipate that there will be a number (of grants) in excess of 40 made.”
In addition, Rogers told council members that adjustments are also being made when it comes to the process of obtaining a business license in the city this year. He said the normal deadline is May 31, but that is being pushed back to June 30, due to the pandemic.
Rogers also said anyone obtaining a business license this year before the June 30 deadline can do so without receiving a penalty.
For the second straight meeting, the council met via videoconference to adhere to social distancing guidelines made necessary by the pandemic.
At the end of the meeting, several council members were given the chance to ask questions of the mayor on a variety of topics of their choosing.
Questions dealt with if city first responders have enough masks and personal protective equipment, which City Administrator Jim Osborne said was the case. Others dealt with the prospects for opening facilities like the Murray-Calloway County Pool in Central Park, to which Rogers answered he does not feel Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be in a hurry to authorize something like that.
Rogers also addressed an inquiry about businesses that are still open following social distancing guidance. He said he has visited some businesses that earlier were the subject of complaints and has found that those establishments appear to be doing well in ensuring that social distancing is exercised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.