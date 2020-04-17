MURRAY — The City of Murray is setting aside unused funds included in the 2020 fiscal year budget in an attempt to provide a boost for small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Bob Rogers said Thursday that money that was already intended for providing incentives for businesses to locate downtown is being utilized for this program that will officially open for applications Monday morning. He said it is simply a matter of the city government wanting to do something to help one of the most deeply damaged parts of the community’s economy.
“You keep wondering how long this is going to last, then you look at what is available to them through the (federal) Small Business Administration and things Washington is doing, and people keep telling me they’re going to be needing immediate assistance. They’re going to need to pay rent, utility bills and mortgage, so we thought this could roll out quicker and maybe get them through until the (money from a $2.2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed a few weeks ago) can kick in and we open up the economy again,” Rogers said of the city’s program that was put together in about a week.
“It’s something we’ve been working on and (Murray Main Street Inc.) people have been encouraging us to try to help and (Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce) was encouraging us to try to help, and we had several (Murray City Council) members who were wanting to do something. There are a lot of people concerned about how our businesses are gong to make it and they were wanting to pull something together.”
Rogers said a total of 40 awards will be approved and those awards will be up to $1,000. Applications will be made available at 10 a.m. Monday on the city’s website, www.murray.ky.gov.
Businesses classified as non-essential and currently closed or operating with reductions are eligible to apply. Businesses also have to operate from a brick-and-mortar building within the Murray city limits. Eligible businesses must also consist of fewer than 25 employees.
The staff of the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation will accept the applications and oversee the program.
