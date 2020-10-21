MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons reported Tuesday that an additional case of COVID-19 is prompting adjustments for how students of the Murray Preschool/Head Start program will be taught for the next several days.
Samons issued this statement in an email to the district:
“Today, my office was informed of an additional positive adult case of COVID-19 involving a Preschool/Head Start Center. Contact tracing has been completed by our school health coordinator with assistance of Calloway County Health Department.
“Due to quarantine related to COVID-19 contact tracing, ALL Murray Preschool/Head Start Centers (Alexander Hall, Murray Elementary Preschool, Ruby Simpson, Willis and Whitten) will be online only until Nov. 4, 2020.
“The communication goal of Murray Independent Schools is to be transparent and correspond clearly, as we navigate through an ever-changing and fluid situation during a national pandemic.
“As stated previously, my office will continue to update information as it becomes available. MISD personnel will continue to monitor and proceed accordingly.”
Earlier in the week, Samons had said that the schedules of three classrooms at the Whitten Center and Murray Elementary Preschool were to be affected and those students would be having online learning only through Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.