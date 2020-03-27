MURRAY — Details remain few but a little more information was revealed Thursday concerning the second Calloway County resident to test positive for COVID-19.
Calloway County Health Department Director or Public Health Amy Ferguson said this case is connected to travels the patient had prior to the diagnosis. Due to medical privacy laws, she said no other information could be released at this time.
Ferguson did add that the patient is isolated at home and is doing well.
It was at about 8:30 Wednesday morning that Ferguson said the patient’s positive test was reported to the health department. She emphasized that this case is separate from the first case that was reported last week in which a 28-year-old male employee of Murray-Calloway County Hospital became infected apparently after a friend/family member spent last weekend with his family.
That person was from out of town and tested positive after that visit.
