MURRAY – Several assisted living facilities in Murray will be getting COVID-19 vaccines for residents and employees today.
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital-owned Spring Creek Health Care Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center already received vaccines toward the end of last month after the hospital received them, but now the other, privately-owned facilities in town are starting to get them. As part of the federal government’s rollout plan, the Trump administration announced in October that it was partnering with CVS and Walgreens to provide vaccines to long-term care facilities around the country.
• Cynthia Towery, sales manager for Brookdale Murray, said senior assisted living residents, staff and caregivers would be receiving the vaccine from CVS Health Enterprise from 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. today.
• Matt Sullivan, owner and executive director of Southern Grace Assisted Living, residents and staff would be receiving the vaccine this afternoon. He said CVS will be administering the shots there as well.
• Linda Orten, executive assistant at Hickory Woods Senior Living Community, said Walgreens would be administering vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
• Stacey Orr, manager of Wesley Living-Wesley at Murray, said residents would be getting vaccinated next Thursday, Jan. 21.
• No information was available from Fern Terrace Lodge of Murray before deadline Wednesday.
