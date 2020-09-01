MURRAY — As the Spring Creek Health Care and Skilled Nursing facility in Murray recovers from what could probably be described as a mini-outbreak of COVID-19 cases, its top administrator is giving a glimpse into what it is like to face this disease.
Vicki Bradley-Steege, who was one of four administrators to contract the coronavirus, said that she and her husband were on their way to Michigan to visit family in late July when her phone rang. It was her employer, Murray-Calloway County Hospital, informing her that a member of the staff had just received a positive result from a COVID-19 test.
That was end of the trip to Michigan. Little did she know, though, her battle had already started. A test later confirmed that she also was infected as she became one of four administrators to test positive. A resident would also test positive in mid-August but, after being isolated through last week, has tested virus-free, as has every other resident.
“I was out for 10 days and I progressively got worse in my symptoms. I never got to the point of having to go to the hospital, but it was very hard to breathe,” said Bradley-Steege, who is the hospital’s vice president of long term care. “I was very tired. My body ached.
“The thing is, when people say they think they have COVID, I can tell you that you really do know if you have COVID. If you’ve got it, you can feel it.”
Bradley-Steege gave her testimony via remote communication during Wednesday’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees. At one point in her presentation, she coughed.
“That’s residual,” she said, noting that within 10 days of her diagnosis, she had recovered. “I did have a little bit of residual (effects), but I was released by the (state) Department of Public Health and was good.”
MCCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell said that it does not appear that the four cases with the administrators and the resident were not related. It is believed that at least two of the administrators contracted the virus from infected family members, while it remains unknown how the resident may have caught it.
About two weeks ago, in a Ledger & Times story that first reported the resident having a positive test, Bradley-Steege said that the resident, who was admitted to MCCH after developing a fever, had shown much improvement in the days after testing positive upon arriving at the hospital. She said all residents who are taken to MCCH, regardless of their symptoms, automatically are tested. That test result was not received until the resident had returned to Spring Creek, having shown improvement.
However, the resident had not returned to the general resident population when that positive test became known.
‘We have it where anytime a resident goes from the hospital back to (Spring Creek), they’re going to be in isolation for a certain number of days. So when this positive test came back, that resident already was in isolation,” he said, adding that the effort to limit the number of cases at Spring Creek was the same as what was exhibited in June when Fern Terrace Lodge of Murray had a resident test positive.
That also resulted in no more residential cases being reported, and Fern Terrace has remained virus free since that case developed.
“That’s an area of the community that everybody worries about when we’re talking about COVID-19, because you are talking about such a vulnerable population,” O’Dell said. “We worked very hard from the get go with our mitigation process to prevent a large spread like what we saw at Mills Manor (a Mayfield seniors facility, where 23 residents died earlier this year) and others.”
