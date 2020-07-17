MURRAY – Many parents who never considered homeschooling their children before last spring got a taste of what it might be like when schools were forced to close their doors in March because of COVID-19.
Many felt overwhelmed by the task of teaching their children without prior experience in the classroom, as plenty of parents across Kentucky and the rest of the country remarked on social media that they appreciated their kids’ teachers more than ever after weeks of non-traditional instruction (NTI). Still, others who might have considered the option of home education prior to the pandemic might have decided that now is as good a time as any to make that choice for their families.
Currently, both the Murray Independent School District and Calloway County Schools are planning to begin classes for students on Aug. 24. Both districts’ boards of education voted last week to push back the usual early August start date to allow for more planning and preparation to open schools safely. Students who are enrolled in local schools have been provided with the option of attending in-person classes with restrictions of social distancing and wearing face masks (as well as following other guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department for Public Health), or to participate in online instruction at home through their schools.
Alice Reinhardt is an Almo resident who spent 35 years teaching all seven of her children at home, although her youngest son, Freeman, started at Calloway County High School for his sophomore year and is now preparing to enter his junior year there. Her oldest son was educated at home all the way until his senior year, when she said he attended a private school, partly so he could play soccer.
Reinhardt said she preferred the term “home education” to “homeschool” because there can be a stigma attached to the latter term. She said that after the pandemic, some parents contacted her wanting to know what their options were if they wanted to go that route.
“They just wanted to know what their options were, rather than doing something like NTI,” Reinhardt said. “Because some of them felt like, ‘I kind of enjoyed having my kid at home,’ and some of them were like, ‘I think I want to have my kid at home, but I don’t know that I want to do NTI.’”
Since the coronavirus made it difficult to meet in person, Reinhardt began putting together a Facebook page called “Home Education Speakeasy.” She said she has posted videos explaining Kentucky’s home education laws, curriculum options and other related subjects. She said that because she has home educated her children for so long, she has made contacts around the country who are experts on the subject, so she is starting to interview them for video posts as well.
“I’m willing to talk to anybody who wants specific options (for home educating their kids) for a couple of reasons,” Reinhardt said. “One, because I want to make sure that people understand what the laws are for home education in Kentucky because we want to preserve that integrity and make sure that people are following those laws. So that’s one reason I like to talk to people who are interested, because I want to make sure they understand what they are required to do.
“The second thing is, I loved all 35 years of our home education experience. With seven kids, you get different learning styles, and for me, I love seeing the lightbulb come on when something connects in a child. I am also passionate about keeping the love of learning alive in children. Because I believe that if you keep that alive, they can’t really be stopped. They just hunger for more.”
Reinhardt said that not only can families use Facebook pages and websites as resources, but there are also local home education support groups and co-ops that meet in the area. She said they often connect through social media or word of mouth and that they sometimes involve social events such as a home education version of a prom.
As she was interviewed on Thursday, Reinhardt said she was preparing to leave town for next week’s Southeast Homeschool Expo in Atlanta, where she will be presenting. She said it is important for parents to remember that each child is different when it comes to what education plan works best for them and to tailor that plan to their needs. She said she supported Freeman’s decision to attend CCHS and he has greatly enjoyed it, although she noted the irony that the pandemic hit the same school year.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said that since homeschooled children do not count toward a district’s enrollment in Kentucky, the number of families that choose that option does affect a district’s budget, but he said it doesn’t have much of an impact. The SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding formula base for MISD and Calloway County Schools is $4,000. Samons said the MISD average is $4,281 per child.
“(How homeschooling affects funding) has not been a discussion in the two districts I’ve served as superintendent,” Samons said, referring to both MISD and Paintsville Independent School District. “Of course, I was fortunate to be at two high-performing districts and the public overall was satisfied, I think, with the product that we were providing, so that was really never a major issue.”
Samons said KDE provides the Kentucky Homeschool Information Packet to anyone interested in homeschool so they can understand the rules in this state.
“If a family chooses to homeschool and lives within the boundaries of the Murray Independent School District, the household is required to notify the district by letter, provide the name of the school and names of the students,” Samons said. “A homeschool is fully responsible for curriculum, supplies, activities, et cetera. Homeschool students are not enrolled in local public school district in any capacity.
“The Kentucky Constitution allows parents to choose the formal education of their children, and my office supports that position. Whether or not the national pandemic impacts the number of homeschool students is yet to be determined.”
Samons said homeschool numbers fluctuate over time, but he estimated that in the 2019-20 school year, there were 85 children being educated at home and 28 recognized home schools in the district. As of this week, he said there were three children enrolled in two home schools in the district, though he said that would probably change before the beginning of the year. He said a survey is going out to families to better determine how many will choose in-person instruction this fall versus online instruction through MISD, so he should know more about those numbers in another week or so.
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said that while SEEK guarantees $4,000 per student, there are add-ons of additional funding for students with disabilities, students considered “at risk,” students with home hospitals needs and an additional transportation stipend if they ride the bus. Aside from funding considerations, Settle said it is the Board of Education’s preference that all students in the district attend public school for other reasons.
“We want all of our county students, as many as we can, to attend county schools; and not necessarily for funding reasons, but we just believe that having a student in front of a teacher in person is the best form of education,” Settle said. “We realize that there is a need or a want by the general public for virtual school options; that existed even before the COVID outbreak. The COVID outbreak only exacerbated that issue, so we were already working in that direction and making plans and looking for what we might offer for those who chose a virtual option and would prefer to be at home and (use) home instruction.
“I’m fully aware that there are home schools out there that do a fantastic job of educating students. Unfortunately, it’s very difficult to police for us because of the number of students that we have across the county who are on homeschool, and there are many home schools that do little to nothing. So as a public educator, I have great concern for those who don’t do it right and who aren’t educated themselves or who are seeking alternative homeschool options that, quite frankly, aren’t accredited or just don’t offer the quality of education that we think we can give here in the county school system.”
Settle said that in the 2019-20 school year, 214 children in the district were homeschooled.
According to the Kentucky Homeschool Information Packet, “a homeschool student is one whom the family has withdrawn from public school pursuant to KRS 159.030 and chosen to educate through a private or home setting. Section 5 of the Kentucky Constitution establishes that parents may choose the formal education for their child. Over 30 years ago, the Supreme Court of Kentucky determined that the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) may not prescribe standards for homeschooling. Kentucky classifies homeschools as non-public schools; therefore, the laws relating to non-public schools also apply to homeschools.
“KDE does not accredit or certify homeschools and does not provide any financial assistance; however, KDE desires to provide accurate and thorough information about requirements that pertain to the establishment and daily operation of a homeschool.”
The packet says that the parent is responsible providing the curriculum and the instructional materials for children being homeschooled and that students from non-accredited/non-certified private schools or homeschools do not receive a diploma recognized by KDE. Participation in extracurricular activities sponsored by the public school is decided upon by individual school districts. The No Pass/No Drive Law passed in 2007 applies to homeschooled students the same as for students attending public schools.
“When students who previously attended a homeschool or non-certified secondary school (any private school not certified pursuant to KRS 156.160(3) desires to enroll in a public school, the local public school district is responsible for proper placement and awarding credits for the non-certified private school,” the packet says. Students who complete a high school education in a homeschool setting approved under state law also qualify for federal student aid such as grants, loans, and work-study funds.
