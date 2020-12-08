MURRAY – Local superintendents say it’s looking less and less likely that students will be returning to in-person classes before the scheduled Christmas break, though that would still be possible if Calloway County suddenly showed a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases.
Last Thursday, the Murray Independent School District released a statement from Superintendent Coy Samons saying that students between preschool and fifth grade would not be returning to in-person learning on Dec. 7 because the Nov. 18 executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear prohibits the return to in-person instruction unless a county’s COVID-19 incidence rate is below 25 cases per 100,000 people. Any incidence rate at 25 or above puts a county in a red zone, or “critical.” As of Monday, Calloway County’s incidence rate was 60.8, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s map on the state’s COVID-19 information web page, kycovid19.ky.gov. There were only six Kentucky counties that were not in a red zone.
Samons said his office would continue to evaluate local COVID-19 data, and whether or not elementary students return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 14, will be determined by Thursday, Dec. 10. Murray Middle and High schools, grades 6-12, will be closed to in-person classes through Jan. 11, 2021, which is the date all local schools are scheduled to return from the winter break.
“I don’t want to use the term, ‘our hands are tied,’ but we’ve got to follow the executive order, which states that you must be out of the red in order to even consider having in-person instruction,” Samons said in a telephone interview Monday. “So we’ll take a look at that and our current numbers. We’d like to encourage our public to continue to follow the CDC guidance so we can get those numbers down and get kids back to in-person instruction.
“We’ll be making a determination for next week in-person instruction on Wednesday or Thursday, and if we do not have in-person instruction next week for K-5, we hope to bring preschool through 12th back Jan. 11.”
Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said Monday that Calloway County Schools would not be returning to in-person classes before the end of the calendar year.
“The governor’s mandate allowed for school districts that are not in the red to bring elementary schools back on Dec. 7,” Settle said. “Of course, Calloway County didn’t qualify, so we are not pursuing that. We will finish this semester in an NTI platform.”
Although Beshear’s executive order would allow schools out of the red zone to return on Jan. 4, Calloway and MISD were already scheduled for an extended winter break and to return on Jan. 11. Settle said he hoped that would be possible, but it will depend on everyone doing everything they can to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We continue to watch the data and work with the local health department (to pay attention to) trends in the Calloway County community, and also (working with) the Kentucky Department of Education and their services with the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Right now, it’s anybody’s guess on what may transpire in the next two to three weeks. I anticipate there to be a surge of COVID cases following the holidays. I hope people will follow public health guidelines and certainly wear their masks to minimize the risk in the community so that we can return to school as scheduled on Jan. 11. But all that will be predicated on the public’s willingness to adhere to the recommendations of government officials.”
Because the incubation period of COVID-19 is anywhere from 2-14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the community will likely see in the coming days if Thanksgiving gatherings result in a jump in local COVID-19 cases. With more holidays coming, Settle said he is nervous about potential spread through friends and families getting together, but he is hopeful that cases could still decline.
“The Christmas and New Year holidays are a legitimate concern for me,” Settle said. “Now, if there’s a silver lining for the Calloway County community, it’s that Murray State students are not in session currently and won’t be throughout that period (leading up to Jan. 11). So that potentially has benefits to the community at large, just because there will be fewer people in the community. We’ll just have to see how that rolls.”
In his statement last week, Samons included the following statement from KDE Commissioner Jason Glass that was sent to all Kentucky Public School Districts: “The governor’s executive order (EO) will have the force and effect of law. Therefore, all local school districts are expected to comply with all provisions of any EO applicable to local school districts. KDE is available to provide technical assistance to school districts to assist with compliance.
“Certified school employees are bound by the Professional Code of Ethics and may be subject to disciplinary action by the Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) for violation of the Professional Code of Ethics. Furthermore, KRS 156.132 provides for the removal or suspension of public school officers, including local board members, for immorality, misconduct in office, incompetence, willful neglect of duty or nonfeasance.”
