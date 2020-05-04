MURRAY — While testing for COVID-19 is still rather slow to become commonplace in Kentucky, it has increased significantly in the past few weeks, and the Murray-Calloway County area is testament to this.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell said Friday that the hospital has probably tested a total of 1,250 patients since March. However, since it was included in a statewide program in coordination with a northern Kentucky lab firm in mid-April, its testing has become much more busy, with about 700 patients seeking and receiving coronavirus tests within the last week-and-a-half as supplies became more plentiful.
“Since about April 23 (which is about the time MCCH was able to open to drive-thru testing), we’ve been doing about 100 tests a day,” O’Dell said. “We weren’t doing any testing in February, then, throughout the month of March, we averaged probably less than five tests a day. Then, we got to April, and for the first part of the month, we were at about 20 a day.”
Early in the pandemic, hospitals and other medical facilities had to limit tests to a scant few patients in order to save their allotments. However, when the opportunity came in April for MCCH to be one of 32 Kentucky hospitals to expand their testing abilities, O’Dell said it was an opportunity MCCH seized.
“It was one of those things where we got wind (the Kentucky Department of Public Health) was starting this partnership (with the Gravity Diagnostics lab of Covington) and looking for sites to participate. We thought this was a good opportunity for us to bring expanded testing to our area and we were excited to have that opportunity and we decided we could do it if we had access to the equipment.”
Consequently, the number of positive cases being reported has gone up in Calloway County. As of Sunday, the county stood at 33, but O’Dell said Calloway is not the only part of this story, when it comes to the hospital’s increased testing abilities.
“All told, through our testing at the hospital, we have seen about 110 positive patients because we are drawing from other counties too,” he said of how patients are coming to Murray from Trigg, Hickman, McCracken, Marshall and Graves. Mostly because of a single nursing facility, Graves is among the counties in western Kentucky with the most cases – 137. “And it must be noted that a few of those cases have been with repeat tests to see if they have been cleared of the virus. The thing is, we’ve been testing people from all over the Purchase Area Region and even beyond.
“We worked initially with Jackson Purchase Medical Center (in Mayfield) to help them (early in the pandemic) since we were getting extra tests. We shifted some over there and that was before we started our own drive-thru testing (in April). We’ve now heard that our hospital has tested more folks than any other facility in this part of the state, so I think that is something this community can really be proud of and we have worked really hard to make that happen.”
Another Murray facility that has exhausted a lot of effort in upping its testing capacity is Primary Care Medical Center. Its co-founder, Dr. Bob Hughes, said Saturday that the number of patients it has tested has continued to rise and it is now utilizing one of three labs to have those tests verified, including Gravity.
“We’ve been testing ever since (the pandemic arrived in Calloway County in March) and when we started, initially, we struggled with getting test kits, but now we’re pretty good on it,” Hughes said. “We haven’t had drive-by testing, but I’d say we’ve had 75 to 100. There’s three different methods that we have. All three are nasal swabs (which is what MCCH uses as well) and the supposed turnaround time is 24 to 36 hours, which is good.
“Initially, with a test, when we got it back, we were talking six to 12 days because labs were so backed up.”
Hughes also said the number of patients seeking assistance has increased at PCMC. He said most of those are through telehealth communications in which patients do not actually come to the practice, but talk to a provider via remote means, such as videoconference. He said PCMC is receiving about 150 to 180 inquiries from patients who are concerned that they have symptoms, but he said the vast majority of those patients do not go on to have positive tests.
As is the case with MCCH, Hughes said COVID-19 tests are handled outside the practice office. He said most of the tests are administered at about 2 p.m. each day in the back parking lot. Patients stay in their vehicles for those tests.
At MCCH, tests are administered to patients who also remain in their vehicles near the West Entrance of the hospital campus off South Ninth Street.
“I did seven in a row (Friday),” Hughes said of the back parking lot sessions. “The biggest thing is, it keeps (patients) out of our facility. It’s just safest for everybody. In that back parking lot, you’ve got an unlimited area for the most part, so we have them come in at 2 o clock because (United Parcel Service) makes pick ups at 3. So the specimen doesn’t sit long and goes out the same day so you just turn around and get a time where they can all come in. Now if you wanted to do others, there’s different pickup time (for other parcel delivery services), but UPS is the main one we use.”
O’Dell said increasing testing is important in that it allows for determining the true prevalence of the virus. And while that means more positive cases will result, it is actually a positive.
“When the virus started, we were so limited in access to testing that we could only test people who were sick enough to go to the hospital. Now that we’ve expanded it out, we’re basically able to test everybody that needs to be tested,” he said. “You’re not just testing the sickest of the sick. You’re catching a larger percentage of patients with that mild illness.
“Honestly, a lot of folks I’ve told were positive thought it was just their allergies. They said they felt a little bad, but didn’t think it was bad enough to be COVID-19, but they’d say, ‘I thought I should go ahead and be checked because I did have some symptoms, that sort of thing.”
O’Dell also said that MCCH will continue drive-thru testing this week. He said testing hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as long as testing supplies are available.
