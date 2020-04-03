MURRAY – As COVID-19 continues to spread among the general population, it is worth noting that anyone can contract the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, symptoms that are most commonly present are fever, dry cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath.
So what is it like to experience the Coronavirus first hand?
Two individuals in Kenner, Louisiana, just minutes from New Orleans, Louisiana, have just reached the recovery stage after a long two weeks with the virus running its course.
Jessie Keelen, 24, and Adrian Michot, 30, are a couple living together and are friends of the Sports Editor at the Murray Ledger & Times, Blake Bernier. They live with a roommate, Kerry Portie, 25, in a house in Kenner. All are young adults in great shape with no underlying medical conditions and yet, after Keelen finished her last day of work on Tuesday, March 17, she started to experience a slight cough.
“The first symptom I had was just like a common cough,” Keelen said. “That’s all it was. It didn’t hurt when I coughed, it just was like a little cough here and there…I was just coughing very lightly throughout the day and then I didn’t get any sicker until Thursday. I had a sinus-like headache in the middle of my head, right between the eyes and then that Friday I got a fever.”
Her fever peaked at 99.6, but the other symptoms started to take effect over the weekend.
“I lost the sense of smell and taste. I got fatigued easily and had tightness in the chest,” Keelen said. “It got a little difficult to breathe, so I had to prop myself up at night as opposed to lying flat.”
She and Portie headed to a drive-thru testing facility in Louisiana to get checked out. The facility was free of charge, but took them nearly two hours to get through.
“They asked for my ID and one of the first things they ask is, ‘What is one symptom that you’ve had for the COVID-19?’ and they take your temperature to make sure you have some kind of fever before you go through the rest of the test. They give you a mask and tell you not to take it off as long as you’re on the premises and keep the windows up until you get to the testing zone,” Keelen said. “Once you’re there, they take all of your license information and they are in HAZMAT suits, which looks crazy, but they do a nasal swab. Then they tell you that you’ll get your results in four days, but it took over a week for me to get my results.”
Keelen was able to be tested but Michot never ran a fever so he didn’t go.
“Adrian never got tested because he wasn’t running a fever and they were requesting that you had to at least be running some type of fever in order to get tested at that point,” Keelen said. “He’s had all of the symptoms that I had, minus the fever.”
Michot was just experiencing the cough at the time and didn’t seem overly concerned.
“The first symptom I noticed was almost like a small dry patch inside my lungs,” Michot said. “It gave me a slight cough, and that went on for about a week.”
That all changed for him on Tuesday, March 24.
“The morning that I knew something weird was happening was Tuesday,” Michot said. “It was about four days after the initial cough, and I woke up and Jessie was making breakfast. She was making banana pancakes, and she had used three bananas for the pancakes and I thought, ‘That’s way too much banana,’ but I went ahead and ate my pancakes and I didn’t taste any banana. So I thought, ‘Nevermind, I guess three was fine,’ but then Kerry woke up and she said the whole house smelled like bananas, which I didn’t smell. Then, she ate some pancakes too and went on to say that it tasted like straight bananas.”
Unsure of what was going on, Michot decided to further test his senses.
“I went to test my sense of smell and at the time I didn’t know that loss of smell had anything to do with the Coronavirus, but I got a big bottle of cleaning vinegar that I had and took a small whiff,” Michot said. “I didn’t smell anything. I took another big whiff and still couldn’t smell anything. No smell whatsoever, but my nostrils burned.”
Both Keelen and Michot experienced a symptom that, according to a joint statement released by Professor Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society, and Professor Nirmal Kumar, president of ENT UK, are experienced by approximately 40% of those infected.
Both also experienced a 15-30 minute period that was the peak of the disease.
“I woke up and I was super hot, my body was covered in sweat and when I checked my temperature it was about 95 degrees,” Keelen said. “I felt as if I was going to vomit or use the bathroom, but neither was happening, and then I got super lightheaded and I called for Adrian. I thought I was going to pass out…It lasted about 15 minutes, maybe, I couldn’t put an exact time frame on it. He called the ambulance and they came in and whatever had happened had passed and the paramedic said he thought my blood pressure just dropped low and that I was dehydrated.”
For Michot, it occurred on the same day that he initially noticed the loss of smell. He was at his computer working and reached a point where he couldn’t focus.
“I started to feel woozy and had a lot of pressure in my head,” Michot said. “I really couldn’t do my coding, so I told my boss something was wrong. He told me to take the time I needed. Later on, I went to take a shower because I still wasn’t feeling good and I thought some hot water would help. I came close to passing out. I got very lightheaded, delusional maybe, just really wasn’t sure what was going on, but knew something was wrong. Mine was similar to Jessie’s (episode) because it lasted about 15 minutes and it ended up passing.”
After a long wait, Keelen did receive her test results and she was positive for COVID-19, but Portie still hasn’t received any news on her test, as of Thursday afternoon, which means she is going on 10-plus days now without knowing for certain if she has the virus. She hasn’t shown any symptoms to this point, minus a slight fever of 99.1 at the time of testing which is believed to have been a direct result of waiting in a hot car for two hours, but she was in direct contact with two people who were infected.
“What I’m assuming is that Kerry is a carrier,” Keelen said. “So, she probably has it, considering we all live in the same house, but she just doesn’t have the symptoms because her immune system is good enough to fight it off, but she could still spread it. So she has stayed quarantined.”
Now in the final stretch of the infection timeline, Keelen said the only symptoms that remain 13 days after the first cough are the fatigue and inability to smell or taste. Otherwise, she is in great shape and seems to have fully recovered.
“I just want to be able to vacuum the house without getting tired,” Keelen joked. “That’s the goal.”
