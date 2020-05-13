MURRAY — It might not have been the wedding Dusty David – formerly Dusty Johnson – had envisioned.
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital nurse married her husband, Mitch David, in an early-April ceremony that did not include the usual pomp and circumstance. She was not in a flowing white dress. He was not wearing a tuxedo and the setting was not decorated with flowers and other items that had been arranged by a massive army of friends and family members a day earlier.
She was in her nurse’s uniform, in fact, and the few people who attended, including the bride, groom and minister, all were wearing protective masks as the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to take hold locally.
However, looking back, Dusty describes that day in simple terms.
“It was absolutely perfect,” she said Tuesday as she recalled Friday, April 5, when she and David tied the knot at the Arboretum at Murray State University. “We were there, we had some of our closest friends there who were the two witnesses, and my daughter (Jenna McKeough). I hated it that we couldn’t have the entire family there because, between the two of us, we have several kids (from previous marriages). So it was kind of sad to have only one there, but, other than that, it was pretty much perfect.”
Dusty and David, who reside outside of Benton in Marshall County, were engaged on Dec. 29 during a vacation in Florida and began making plans for their wedding. Dusty said Tuesday that the target date began centering around the first part of May because that would coincide with when her youngest daughter would be getting out of school for the summer, allowing her parents to watch her while the couple was on their honeymoon.
The pandemic changed all of that.
“We kept trying to plan and kept trying to plan and it kept getting pushed back farther and farther,” she said of how arrangements became more and more difficult as vendors started closing.
David also was laid off from his engineering job, further complicating their plans. However, things were about to become more uncertain than they ever could have thought as Dusty began duty on the floor of MCCH where COVID-19 patients would be kept, and this soon would come into both of their lives as Dusty was asked to self quarantine out of concern that she had possibly been exposed to the coronavirus while caring for a patient who had tested positive for the virus.
Dusty said David began thinking hard about the situation after he began researching how COVID-19 was affecting people, particularly health care workers, some of whom were dying after being exposed.
“He told me, ‘You know? We’re not promised tomorrow, and if you feel differently, let me know, but it’s possible, not likely, but possible that we could be in our last days and I would really regret not having been married to you if something happened to either of us,’” she recalled. “And I agree with him because he has brought me such joy, so we literally planned our wedding in three days.
“I did tell him (being with her was now risky because of possible exposure) and I was isolating for two weeks. He said, ‘You know what? We’re in this together and if you get sick and I get sick, so be it. I’m not going to separate from you because of something that may or may not happen. I’m not going to separate from you when we’re living in our own home.’ He’s so stubborn, but he’s got the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever met.
“So I called our guests, who would be our witnesses (two nurse teammates at MCCH) and the person who married us (Shelly Emeling, a charge nurse). I called a few people at the hospital and asked (Emeling) ‘Can you marry us on Friday?’ and she said, ‘I will do it.’”
Dusty, Emeling and the witnesses all wore their nurse’s attire, as well as masks. David also wore a mask and McKeough handled the FaceTime cellphone recording for other family and friends. There also was one final touch to the ceremony.
“Except for our kiss, we played it safe,” she said. “He had said a few days earlier, ‘I’m going to kiss my bride.’
Now, the newlyweds are planning their honeymoon, which is taking a bit of time to plan. Hotels and attractions are mostly closed nationwide.
“We didn’t go into debt so we saved quite a bit of money for the honeymoon,” she said. “We like to travel so, once travel opens up again, we’ll do something really romantic. We’ve looked at a lot of places but haven’t pinned down where we want to go.
“But we don’t have a time frame yet, so we’re just waiting.”
