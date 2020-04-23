MURRAY — The forecast for the next few days is calling for rain, sometimes thunderstorms, in far-western Kentucky.
At this point, though, it does not appear that severe weather will be a concern, including tornadoes. For many, this will be a relief because that means an issue that has been gaining some attention in recent days will not be a factor. Thanks to a huge tornado outbreak last week in The South, the question of taking shelter from a tornado during the COVID-19 pandemic has been broached.
Calloway County Director of Emergency Management Chesley Thomas said it really should not be that difficult to determine the right answer.
“Potentially, that is an issue, but I think, basically, you have to rank the risk level of everything that would be going on. In normal circumstances, yes, the COVID-19 issue is the biggest risk we’re all worried about right now, but when it comes to severe weather, particularly tornadoes, that risk far outweighs the risk of the virus,” Thomas said of how this would apply to people whose own dwellings would not provide appropriate protection, namely mobile homes.
“You also have a lot of folks that stay in their campers (along Kentucky Lake) this time of year here in the county and we want those folks to have some sort of plan on where they’re going to shelter.”
Some houses can offer basements that have a great deal of space and can accommodate several people at a time. However, houses that do not have these types of setups will probably have small interior rooms, such as closets and bathrooms, where social distancing simply will not be doable.
Thomas said for anyone concerned about the virus being present at the shelter destination, there is a step that can be taken now, before the alert of a tornado warning is received.
“If you know that you’re not going to be able to shelter in your home in the event of a warning, something that would be good for you to do is to put together sort of a kit of items you’ll need, and leave it at the door where you can get it on your way out,” Thomas said, emphasizing two things, one of which is essential for the pandemic. “You need to go ahead and put on your mask so, that way, you’ve already got it on by the time you get to the place where you’ll be taking shelter. And it’s certainly better to have one for everybody. Also, this is where you can put something for your head, helmets or something like that, which you can grab and take with you.
“When it comes to that (protecting your head), the National Weather Service really doesn’t have a preference when it comes to what kind of helmet you use, just as long as you have something (as head injuries are frequently the cause of death or injury in tornadoes). Any kind of protection is much better than no protection.”
However, if a mask is not available, or has been lost, at the time a warning is issued, Thomas said getting to the shelter is the most important thing at that point and the mask must be left behind.
“Don’t spend time looking for it,” he said. “It can’t be a situation of where you’re going, ‘I can’t go without my mask because of COVID-19.’ If you get blown away by the tornado, it’s really not going to matter much about your mask.”
Once the danger has passed and everyone has returned home, Thomas said COVID-19 rules return to the forefront. He said everyone should wash their hands after coming back from the shelter and masks that were used, if reusable, should be put in the laundry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.