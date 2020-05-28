MURRAY — When TPG Plastics announced in December that it would be establishing a plant inside the spec building at the Murray West Industrial Park, COVID-19 was barely on the world’s radar screen.
The coronavirus was just starting to cause problems in China, where it originated, but no one seemed to have an idea of how much of a threat it would become a few short months later. As of Wednesday, COVID-19 has killed a total of more than 350,000 people worldwide with the 100,000-plus the United States has leading the world.
People like Pavel Smyshlyaev and Saquib Toor, TPG’s chief financial officer and president, respectively, had no idea that the company might find itself on the front line of combatting this threat. Yet, that is exactly where TPG, best known for creating plastic gas cans and other such products, has gone into the business of personal protective equipment, namely face shields, at its Chicago-area facility.
Now, as it nears the opening of its Murray facility, and with the pandemic nowhere near over, it will be expanding its technology to not only include face shields at the Murray plant, but also a device designed to make intubating patients safer for medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients.
“I think it’s kind of reflective of our background. I think you’ll see us lend to a culture that we tend to go towards conflict and issues and try to find solutions instead of run away from them,” Toor said Wednesday as he and Smyshlyaev talked about how their company came to be approached in April by Kentucky government officials about helping trim the deficit the commonwealth faced when it came to PPE back in the early part of April.
“We received a call (from Kentucky Director of Business Development) Corky Peek to help out with this and our first reaction was, ‘How do we do it? Let’s go and figure it out.’”
So far, the Chicago-area plant has created 100,000 face shields that were specifically requested by the Kentucky Department of Health and Human Services. However, just a few minutes before The Ledger & Times talked with the TPG officials on Wednesday, they had more news. They had just reached an agreement with the Kentucky Division of the Courts to supply more face shields for the 120 counties that comprise the Kentucky court system.
“We’ll ship those in early June,” Smyshlyaev said. “We’ve not been told the number that will be needed, but we are told that there are 120 counties and every one of them need face shields.”
This also comes after TPG had talks on Tuesday with Murray-Calloway County Hospital officials about intubation boxes and what would be needed to design something that fit the standards of such organizations as the federal Food and Drug Administration.
“Ever since we have been involved with Calloway County, the way we have been received has been positive from the public sector and it always makes us feel like we’re part of the community even though we’re not there yet on a daily basis,” Smyshlyaev said of how Tuesday’s meeting with hospital CEO Jerry Penner and Marty Barnett, director of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, which is also an intended recipient of such devices, was made possible by others.
“This operation was actually headed by Brad Davis and Mark Manning (vice president and president of the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation, respectively) and Mark and Brad have been kind of the local connections that Saquib and I do not yet have.
“We received a call from Corky, and that was a sign that he remembered who we were. I’ve met with Mark regularly. In fact, I just met with Mark this morning and he’s been regularly aware of this project. The problem is I did not know who Jerry Penner was. I couldn’t walk into that hospital and just ask for the CEO. Mark and Brad do and they have been kind of shepherding us and helping us get to know the people (in Murray).”
Smyshlyaev also gave an update as to a timeline of when the spec building at Murray West will officially become TPG’s second North American manufacturing facility.
“We just received our temporary certificate of occupancy (Tuesday) so we can do stuff here in Kentucky but, for the most part, initial production right now is scheduled to continue in Chicago. We eventually will be building a clean room here in Kentucky as well to meet regulations of the FDA, as well as the consolidated board which governs such places as hospitals.
“We believe all of the electrical and water and air work will be done in the next two to three weeks and we expect the full certificate of occupancy to be issued no later than the 21st of July, but we’re hoping for an earlier date.”
Smyshlyaev also said that TPG’s willingness to become involved in a mission so important today sends a message.
“Just because you can make (materials) for pennies less abroad, I think it serves FEMA or the Commonwealth of Kentucky to say, ‘Hey! If you want to work with us, you have to make it here.’” he said. “I have my views on people predicting a vaccine early on, but even if it’s not with COVID-19, we could have COVID-20 or COVID-21, but the United States is never going to be put in this position again.
“Corky sent his email out to other places (in early April) and I believe we received it on a Thursday or Friday, where he put the list of what was needed out there, and by that Sunday we were dealing with people from Frankfort. We’re proud to help in any way we can. We’re just doing our best for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and trying to help people given the circumstances this country finds itself due to factors beyond its control. We treat it as a localization effort almost (being TPG is establishing a facility in Murray), that we can do it quickly for the community and instead of waiting for something, we are doing what we can on an expedited basis and doing right by the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Calloway County and the local hospital system, we well as the people of the United States.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.