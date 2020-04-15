MURRAY – As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial hardship for countless Americans, utility and cable companies that serve Murray and Calloway County say they have temporarily changed several policies to ease the burden on customers.
Tony Thompson, general manager of Murray Electric System, said the board of directors decided at its last meeting on March 23 that it would temporarily discontinue cutting off service for nonpayment. The board also decided to waive late fees and related penalties, as well as waiving convenience fees for paying by credit or debit cards instead of checks.
“We decided to put that into effect for one month, and then at the next board meeting on April 27, we’re going to see where we are as far as how many people we have that are behind on payments,” Thompson said. “We’ll then decide if we want to extend for another period of time or what we’re going to need to do. We know we’re going to have to probably make some arrangements for some people to pay who have been hit by loss of jobs or layoffs.”
Thompson said that depending on how behind customers are on payment by the next board meeting, MES might have to begin talking to those customers about partial payments. In the meantime, he advised customers who can’t afford to pay their entire bill to pay as much as they can afford at the moment so their balance won’t be as high once service cut-offs are reinstated or the pandemic has passed.
“If it looks like we’re in pretty bad shape, we may have to talk to our customers about at least trying to make partial payments to bring some of those balances back in line,” Thompson said. “We’ll work with people as much as we can. Of course, we’re hoping the stimulus payments (from the federal CARES Act) will help some. But this is not a forgiveness of bills; this is just an extension because we know some people have been laid off work (and experienced other financial difficulties).”
Thompson added that MES’s office is currently closed to the public and the company is conducting all business over the phone or through email. He said MES is concentrating on protecting its employees, especially since linemen would need to be healthy and ready to go in case of any potential disasters affecting the electric grid.
The Mayfield-based West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative has additional offices in Murray and Benton and provides power to thousands of Calloway County residents living outside the Murray city limits. Georgann Lookofsky, WKRECC’S communications and media relations coordinator, said the company had halted disconnects until further notice and does not currently have a date planned to reinstate them.
“We’ll be evaluating that as we go forward, but for now, disconnects for both our traditional accounts and our pre-pay accounts have been suspended,” Lookofsky said. “We have also waived late fees … and we have also waived credit card fees because with our lobby being closed, we know that more people may need to pay online or by phone. So we wanted for there to not be any obstacles to that.”
Lookofsky said WKRECC’s Murray and Mayfield locations have drive-throughs, which remain open. All three locations have a night deposit box, so customers can also drop off payments there. Like MES, Lookofsky said WKRECC is encouraging customers to make partial payments if they cannot make full payments to avoid an overly large balance in the future.
“We also encourage people if they would call us, all of our customer service staff is still working and we’re happy to talk to you about a manageable plan for how you can repay that bill in the future,” Lookofsky said.
Murray-Calloway County Need Line Executive Tonia Casey said the organization has gotten far more requests for assistance, both for food and utility needs, than this time last year. To avoid face-to-face contact, Need Line has been taking cases over the phone to help pay part of their bills.
“We are happy to assist people in need with their utilities,” Casey said. “If they call us, we will do the interview over the phone. We would ask them to contact the electric company and have their bill faxed to Need Line. We’ll interview them over the phone so they don’t have to come in, and that way, maybe their bill, when this (pandemic) is over with, won’t be humongous.”
Phyllis Peters, senior director of communications at Mediacom Communications Corp., said the company serves thousands of businesses and households in Calloway County outside the Murray city limits. She said Mediacom has paused its customers’ monthly data allowance. She said that while most customers don’t exceed their data allowance on a month-to-month basis, people quarantined at home are using the internet and streaming video much more than is typical.
“(The current situation) isn’t normal, and (households) may have kids from college staying at home and more people using more devices, so across all of our speed tiers … we’ve put a pause on what would be considered the data overage charge,” she said. “We said that would be in effect through mid-May. As we go through this, we may extend the time frame.”
Peters said Mediacom offers a low-cost internet service called Connect2Compete for families with K-12 students that qualify for free or reduced lunches, and the company has seen a large increase in people signing up for that. She said the company is waiving the installation fee and modem lease for new customers and absorbing the costs for the first 60 days for households that sign up before May 15.
“It’s a critical time to keep those kids learning and a lot of schools are making extra efforts to provide learning modules or curriculum online, so we want to be able to ensure that more families can connect,” Peters said.
Charter Communications owns Spectrum, which provides cable and internet in several areas of Calloway County. According to a news release, Charter announced on March 13 that it would offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access up to 100 Mbps for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription. On March 27, the company announced it was expanding that eligibility to educators who were not already subscribers. The release also said Spectrum does not have data caps.
