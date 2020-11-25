FRANKFORT – (KT) Tuesday was another tough day for new cases of COVID-19 with almost 2,700, along with 17 more deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
During a virtual press briefing from the Capitol, he announced 2,690 positive cases were reported to state public health officials, the second-highest for a Tuesday and the ninth most for any day of the week. That brings the pandemic total to 162,838, since the first case was reported in Kentucky on March 6.
“We need to do better,” Beshear said. “We have a duty to one another. I think the Pope even said today, and obviously this isn’t my words, refusing to wear a mask doesn’t make you a tough guy. It doesn’t mean that you’re pushing back against government going too far. Wearing a mask just means you care enough about other people to protect them against a deadly virus.”
The top 10 Kentucky counties for new positive cases on Tuesday included Jefferson with 394, Fayette 201, Hardin 118, Madison 80, Daviess 73, McCracken 72, Boone 71 Warren 70, Boyd 65, and Nelson had 54.
There were 17 more deaths announced on Tuesday, which raises to 1,809 the number of Kentuckians lost to COVID-19.
The latest include a 90-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 64 and 81, and a 52-year-old man from Daviess County; an 81-year-old man from Hardin County; a 67-year-old man from Henry County; an 86-year-old woman and five men, ages 64, 67, 75, 76 and 88, from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 60-year-old man from Martin County; a 90-year-old woman from McLean County; an 88-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; and an 81-year-old woman from Shelby County.
Beshear said, “When somebody shares their loss, whether it’s on social media or elsewhere, don’t attack them. What does it say about someone’s values or faith, that at somebody’s worst moment they try to kick them or attack them. Our goal as good human beings is supposed to be about being there for one another, especially at our lowest and most difficult times. So please, support these families. If you have other grievances, you can get on my social media and put them there. But support these families.”
Hospitalizations are also continuing to rise in the state. Tuesday saw 1,658 people in the hospital, which Beshear says is up 85 from Monday and 469 more than just two weeks ago. 390 of them are in the ICU and 207 on a ventilator.
The governor also addressed increasing threats and “doxing,” which is posting private information about a person, against public health workers.
“This is going on everyday at every local health department to every single worker,” he said. “It is awful, and it is disgusting. Our local health department workers are scared. They are scared to release their local numbers, they are scared to do basic enforcement. These are people’s neighbors, fighting for the lives of neighbors. People treating them this way is unacceptable, it is not Christian.”
Beshear added, “I just had a story told to me about somebody’s 75-year-old aunt at a grocery store, being yelled at because she was wearing a mask, and even pushed. Yeah, that makes that guy real tough, doesn’t it? Don’t be a jerk.”
He reminded Kentuckians that receiving one negative COVID-19 test result days before a gathering can’t guarantee that you won’t infect others at that event. “It can take time for an infection to show up in a test,” Beshear said. “Please keep your Thanksgiving celebration as small as you can.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has reiterated their advice against travel to any state with a positivity rate of 15% or higher. As of Tuesday, those are: Wyoming (58.89%), South Dakota (44.14%), Iowa (43.14%), Idaho (40.12%), Kansas (38.23%), Pennsylvania (25.40%), New Mexico (23.87%), Missouri (22.59%), Alabama (22.15%), Utah (19.62%), Montana (18.71%), Arizona (18.54%), Mississippi (18.23%), Oregon (16.30%) and Ohio (15.87%).
For Thanksgiving, state public health officials say limit your gathering to your household and only one other, with a total of eight people or less.
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, red zone recommendations, the Governor’s new restrictions which are in effect until Dec. 13, and other key guidance, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
This was Gov. Beshear’s last scheduled live virtual press briefing for this week, although he will send out daily case information.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
