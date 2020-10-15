MURRAY – During a Zoom meeting hosted by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts talked about the challenges that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic and what legislation the state organization believes should take priority come January.
Watts has been in charge of the state chamber for almost a year, having been named to the post in November 2019. She originally began working for the organization in 2012 and served as senior vice president of public affairs. MCC Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren thanked Watts for participating in the Zoom meeting in lieu of the usual legislative breakfast state chamber staff members usually attend annually in Murray. Bundren added that she relates to Watts for several reasons, including that they are both the first women to be selected to lead their respective organizations.
Watts discussed the Kentucky business community’s response to the coronavirus, noting that no one was prepared for the long slog it has become. She recalled how when the lockdown started in March, many people hoped it would just be a few weeks or months before life could get back to normal, but that has obviously turned out not to be the case.
“Here we are seven months into the pandemic, and the ramifications of it have really been pretty catastrophic,” she said. “There’s no other word to use. Not only the health implications, but also the economic implications. I just wrote an op-ed yesterday, and it has just come out that four times the amount of women have dropped out of the workforce than men over the last couple of months. So we are losing people out of the workforce, we are losing jobs, and I think we’re doing the best job we can being remote and trying to keep business going as usual. But obviously, it’s being a trying time.”
Watts said the state chamber set up a question-and-answer hotline for chambers and their members back in March, and they tried to clear up confusion about things like the Paycheck Protection Program, which businesses were categorized as essential and the number of employees that were allowed inside a building under Gov. Andy Beshear’s safety protocols. She said it was stressful for her staff to answer the flood of calls they got, but she thought it was very helpful for businesses, and the Governor’s Office also did a good job communicating with the chamber to provide the needed answers.
Watts said the state chamber conducted surveys across Kentucky and found that 80% of businesses had lost revenue in the first two months of the pandemic. Within the first month, about one-third of Kentucky businesses had laid off workers, she said.
Early in the pandemic when personal protective equipment (PPE) was scarce, large manufacturers around the state – such as Toyota, Ford and GE – sent PPE to the Kentucky Chamber, which then provided it to the Governor’s Office. She said that included about 10,000 N-95 masks that went to first responders. After reopening began, Watts said the chamber was asked by the Governor’s Office to buy PPE in bulk and resell it to small businesses to meet the demand. Meanwhile, distilleries partnered with the state to make hand sanitizer. Watts said the big companies like Brown-Forman and Jim Beam were able to donate it, but for some small distilleries, the initiative enabled them to stay open and keep people employed.
Watts discussed the state chamber’s “Road to Recovery” plan, which she said is an all-new legislative agenda thanks to COVID-19. First on the list as always, the state chamber will be pushing for investment in infrastructure. While improving roads, bridges and other similar structures is always important in bringing more people to the state, Watts said an overlooked but extremely important component to the state’s infrastructure is high-speed broadband internet.
“Broadband is no longer a luxury; it’s now a necessity,” Watts said. “It’s a necessity to work, it’s a necessity to go to school, it’s a necessity for our every day life. So when we say invest in infrastructure, it’s not just roads and bridges that we typically talk about. It also is things like broadband.”
Education and preparing the next generation to join the workforce is always a major priority for the chamber, and Watts said access to high-quality childcare is too. She said childcare facilities are not set up to make a lot of money, so losing children during the pandemic hurt them a whole lot. Bundren said she agreed with that focus, and referenced what Watts said earlier about so many mothers being forced to leave their jobs during the pandemic because of their lack of options.
“That was sort of an issue prior to the pandemic, access to quality childcare,” Bundren said. “I know here in Murray, there was always a waiting list even before the pandemic. I know you wrote an op-ed that you mentioned about how this pandemic has affected the workforce. We see more than ever women having to leave the workforce because they’re having to choose between childcare and their job. I’m fortunate to have family around here – and I would say many people in this small, rural community live here because of their families – but there are so many people in other communities who don’t have access to (family members who can help with children).”
Watts said the chamber is also wanting to enact COVID-19 liability protection for businesses so they can reopen without the fear of being sued as long as they are following the state’s health and safety guidelines. She said most businesses want to do their best to protects employees and customers and are not typically “bad actors” in cases where people get sick.
“At the federal level, there have been talks about some protections; I think we all know that bill is stalled right now,” Watts said. “But we will be working on the state level along with the school boards, universities and many of the other trade associations on how to make sure that we are protecting employees and employers and not protecting bad actors. If you’re a business that is just bucking the rules and not wearing your masks and not following the guidelines, there should not be protection. There should be a level of accountability. But if you’re doing everything in your power, especially as a small business, one frivolous lawsuit could really be the end of you.”
Other items on the agenda include:
• Continue pro-growth tax reform
• Support substance use disorder recovery efforts
• Reforming the criminal justice system
• Modernize unemployment insurance
Because of the uncertainty with the pandemic, the General Assembly only passed a one-year budget this year. Because of that, Watts said the upcoming session would be the first short session (30 days instead of 60 days) she could remember where lawmakers would have to deal with the budget.
