MURRAY — Even though such reports have been very few so far in Kentucky, the fact they happened in the first place has to be unnerving.
People have actually been reported as having to be supervised by law enforcement after they refused to adhere to orders to self-quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19. However, that is what has had to happen a few times in Kentucky since the pandemic began spreading through the commonwealth and local law enforcement are pretty much of the attitude of “if that’s what it takes, that’s what needs to happen.”
“That’s a serious public safety issue,” said Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger. “It would be reckless (if someone violated such an order), but, with the way things are right now with this virus, I could also see it as being a criminal issue.”
This kind of scenario has been reported four or five times in Jefferson County and once in Nelson County so far. Steger said that if a similar situation were to arise in Calloway County, he said one of the first things he would do is contact officials in those communities where these situations have already happened.
“Absolutely! I would definitely want to talk to those folks and see how they handled it. You always can learn from what other people have gone through,” he said. “Now, I do know one thing for sure, and that is (CCSO) is not just going to go in and quarantine somebody. We have to have an order from somewhere before that happens.”
One of the people who would be making such an order would be Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson, whose district includes Calloway and Marshall counties. He said the sequence of events for this would begin with an agency, such as the Kentucky Department of Public Health, asking for an injunction that would basically serve as a mandate that the person stay at home. If this came from DPH, its local arm would be that community’s health department.
From there, it would be left to local law enforcement to handle the situation as it sees fit.
Jameson said he is glad that, so far, this has not been necessary in his jurisdiction.
“When you’re talking about something where someone’s freedom is going to be restricted, quite honestly, there’s something un-American about that,” Jameson said. “As a judge, and this goes for all judges I believe, I take that freedom very seriously. But when you’re talking about (violating a quarantine order involving a potentially deadly disease), that is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly.”
Jameson said that violating a judge’s order would be a misdemeanor, but the stakes could escalate dramatically if the person failing to comply, while knowingly being infected by the disease, spread it to someone else.
“If that person goes out in public, and let’s say someone died because they got the disease from that person, the person who spread the disease could be charged with wanton murder. That’s what the law says,” he said. “That’s defined as anytime you act wantonly toward someone’s life. That’s a felony and I would hate to have to deal with something like that.’
In at least four cases in the Louisville area, news reports are indicating that ankle monitors, a means judges are using for surveillance of who has been determined to be low-risk defendants as a way to remedy overcrowding of jails as their cases proceed, have been utilized for those refusing to comply to quarantine conditions. Jameson said that is viable option.
“I think that’s actually a great tool,” he said. “That can work in a case where maybe you don’t have a deputy or police officer available to provide surveillance on the residence. You can also have it where a camera is installed in the person’s house and, that way, you can keep an eye on their movements.”
Of course, no one in local law enforcement, or the court system for that matter, wants this kind of situation to arise in the first place.
“We need people to stay at home, be isolated, whatever they need to do, until they recover. If they do that, we can all get past all of this,” said City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles, who then switched gears.
“We’re going to take whatever precautionary measures (including the wearing of personal protective equipment) to make sure my (officers) are safe because, if we’re going into a situation involving an individual known to have this, we’ve got to be looking out for ourselves, as well as everybody in the community so that this virus does not go throughout the community. The more people that this virus is connected to means more people are spreading it to more people in the community. What you want to do is limit it to a certain number.
“Now, of course, it depends on the situation, but if means making personal contact (with a patient), yes, we’ll have the mask and gloves, stuff like that, and I believe that would keep us safe, but nobody knows exactly how this virus is spread right now. In my opinion, there’s a lot of guessing going on.”
