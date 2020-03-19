PADUCAH – West Kentucky Community and Technical College has moved to online learning now through March 27. All lab classes have been postponed until then as well, college officials announced Wednesday.
Labs will resume near the end of the term. The majority of WKCTC’s personnel will work remotely during this time. However, the college is not closed and will have limited staff and limited access to certain areas.
The college moved all in-person classes to remote learning Monday, March 16, in response to COVID-19 concerns. Remote learning occurs when students and instructors cannot meet in a traditional classroom. Information is typically transmitted via technology such as email, discussion boards, videos, audio, etc.
Because all Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) colleges are moving to online instruction, only designated necessary staff are reporting to campus; all other WKCTC employees will work from home through March 27. During this time, continued measures to thoroughly clean and sanitize the campus buildings will occur.
“Because safety is our No. 1 priority and these measures are not taken lightly but are precautionary steps,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece. “This situation continues to change and as it does, we have to be flexible and responsive, with the safety of our students, faculty and staff at the forefront of our minds.”
Other processes the college is following include:
• On Monday, March 16, WKCTC placed nursing and allied health clinicals on hold. Resumption of clinicals will be reevaluated next week.
• Student services will be offered virtually or in a limited fashion on campus with limited staffing.
• All travel has been halted for staff members, including visits to other KCTCS colleges and the Versailles office.
• The Assessment and Testing Center in the Emerging Technology Center is suspended.
The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our top priorities during this unprecedented health event. WKCTC leadership will continue to monitor the fast-changing situation related to COVID-19 and follow guidance from local, state and national leaders. “We stand ready to make the necessary adjustments as advised or required by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), state and federal agencies,” Reece said.
Before March 27, WKCTC leadership, in conjunction with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) president, will determine if it is safe to return to regular instruction with staff on campus or to continue online coursework and telework for staff.
For updates and current information on how WKCTC is responding to COVID-19, visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/covid-19/.
