MURRAY — With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic having shut down businesses all over Kentucky and the rest of the country, it’s no surprise that more people are filing for unemployment insurance than ever before. Murray State University’s Chris Wooldridge said unemployment benefits and funding provided through the federal CARES Act are going to prove essential in helping Americans make it through the crisis.
According to the Washington Post, more than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in March as a result of the pandemic. On the week that ended March 28 alone, more than 6.6 million applied, setting a new record. According to LEX 18 TV in Lexington, U.S. Department of Labor figures showed 112,726 workers filed unemployment claims in Kentucky during the week that ended on March 28. The week before that, 49,023 unemployment claims were filed.
Wooldridge, who is the director of Murray State’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, said that with the pandemic throwing the economy into a tailspin virtually overnight, state and federal governments are using a variety of programs – as well as provisions laid out in the $2 trillion CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 – to try to get everyone to the other side of the pandemic.
“Seventy percent of the economy is based on consumer spending, so when we have high unemployment numbers, that’s going to impact our consumer spending, obviously,” Wooldridge said. “So that’s going to have a tremendous effect on the economy overall. In addition, those dollars that are not being spent (by consumers) are not available for other people to take as income to buy products and services they need. So any break in that chain begins to have obvious effects for incomes and revenues for businesses.
“From a time standpoint, the longer this goes, obviously, the harder it’s going to be to recover. A lot of the programs that the SBA (Small Business Administration) and the federal government have pushed out have been ways to make sure the employer and the employee are still connected financially to the best of their ability so that when we get (past the pandemic), whenever that is, that employer-employee relationship can come back online and we can see businesses start to recuperate.”
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are new and funded by recent actions by the SBA and Congress under the CARES Act. The SBA had already launched the EIDL to take immediate action before the passage of the CARES Act, so Wooldridge said the program was then rolled into that legislation. He said EIDL is a direct loan program, so businesses must apply directly through the SBA website (sba.gov). The PPP has to be applied for through a lender, such as a bank or through one of Kentucky’s area development districts, such as the Purchase Area Development District office in Mayfield. Wooldridge said there is a wide range of entities that can apply for PPP funds, including small businesses, not-for-profits and churches.
“You’ve got the Paycheck Protection Program, which is to encourage maintaining or rehiring employees,” Wooldridge said. “You’ve got the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which is meant to provide funding for operations and keeping businesses – even if they are in low-power mode – moving forward in some way so that when we get through this, those businesses have survived and are able to hopefully ramp back up and turn the economy around and get jobs for hiring.”
Wooldridge recommended business owners check sba.gov right away to see what the rules are for applying and whether or not your business or organization qualifies. He added that the traditional loan programs that SBA administers still exist as well.
“There are other funding sources out there; it’s just that these two (EIDL and PPP) are particularly designed to help at this point in time,” Wooldridge said. “A lot of the restrictions have been either eased or removed and so application to those funds and the forgivability of those loans are very well-developed for the purpose of getting cash into the system so that people can keep their jobs and continue to buy products and services to whatever level the current situation allows.”
On Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced that the PPP already needed further funding, and he hoped to approve that by unanimous consent or voice vote during the next scheduled Senate session on Thursday.
“In just a few days, this program has become overwhelmingly popular,” McConnell said in a news release. “Thanks to the hard work of small businesses and lenders, billions of dollars have already landed and tens of billions more are already in the pipeline. Jobs are literally being saved as we speak. But it is quickly becoming clear that Congress will need to provide more funding or this crucial program may run dry. That cannot happen. Nearly 10 million Americans filed for unemployment in just the last two weeks. This is already a record-shattering tragedy and every day counts.”
Wooldridge said that in addition to those federal emergency programs, providing citizens with unemployment insurance will be crucial moving forward. However, with such historically high volumes of claims and applications, patience will be needed.
“There’s also the unemployment work that the state’s been doing in removing a lot of the barriers to applying for unemployment and looking at work share and some of the other programs that the unemployment cabinet has been pushing out,” Wooldridge said. “Everybody’s overwhelmed, processing-wise. There just isn’t the kind of capacity necessary to process every request, both from an unemployment standpoint, from a loan request standpoint, through SBA, and even the banks are having a hard time processing all the applications they have.”
Wooldridge encouraged anyone who has been laid off or is facing reduced hours during the pandemic to apply for unemployment insurance right away. The same goes for small business needing help right now.
“Absolutely apply for it; when in doubt apply for it,” Wooldridge said. “We’re telling all our businesses every business should apply for the EIDL and for the Paycheck Protection Program. If you apply for it, you can’t use the funds for both of those programs for the same expense, but those programs are designed for businesses that need help, and the intent of the federal government is to get money into the system and into the businesses to keep buying and selling products and services and keep people employed.
“The unemployment program, especially for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, is designed to help folks who have lost their jobs or have reduced hours. That includes the work share program that the Cabinet has rolled out. The rules are changing; they’re a little more firm than they were a week ago, but there’s a lot of work that’s still being done in massaging those requirements. So if you suffer an economic impact, salary-wise, at work, apply and say your hours have been cut or reduced. There’s no harm. The worst that can happen is they say no.”
J.T. Henderson, executive director of communications at the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said anyone needing unemployment benefits simply needs to visit the Kentucky Career Center website at kcc.ky.gov.
“The front page has all the information that someone is going to need,” Henderson said. “We ask that they read through that and then at the bottom, there’s a button that says, ‘File My Claim.’ That’s where you can begin that online process. It’s better to do it online because the website has greater capabilities than our phone systems do right now.”
Henderson said the website was revamped in the past week to make it clearer exactly how people need to go through the filing process and how to check the process of their claim.
“We’ve kind of gone out of our way here to make sure people have all the information they need before they file their claim to make it just a simpler process on them,” Henderson said. “We know it’s unprecedented numbers we’re seeing and we just want to make it easy and painless for all Kentuckians.”
