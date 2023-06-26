The Murray City Council story in Friday’s Ledger & Times incorrectly stated that the council had voted to approve the appointment of Danny Brittain to to the Architectural Review Board. In fact, Brittain was reappointed to the Code Enforcement Board and Craig Schwettman was appointed to the ARB.
