In the Murray State University Distinguished Alumni Dinner story published Monday, April 24, the name of Gill Welsch in remarks made by Dominque Hudspeth, was misspelled. Welsch is the senior instructor, curriculum coordinator and advertising internship coordinator in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, Department of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.