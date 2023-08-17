GRAYSON — (TNS) During a back-and-forth over a wage increase at the Carter County Fiscal Court meeting over a pay increase for detention center employees, Sgt. Joe Littleton, the jail's supervisor for federal transports, ultimately issued a challenge to Judge-Executive Brandon Burton.

Littleton said he had been an employee for the detention center for almost 17 years covering positions from deputy to a shift supervisor and, lastly, for the past 10 years, overseeing federal inmate transportation.