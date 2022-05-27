MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday unanimously voted to issue a $15 million bond for Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Hospital CEO Jerry Penner spoke to the council about why the MCCH Board of Trustees is requesting the bond issuance. He said he asked the board a few years ago if they wanted to consider selling the hospital, and the trustees emphatically said they wanted to remain independent. It is currently one of only 15 independent hospitals out of 124 in Kentucky.
“That’s pretty good, and we’re the largest for those independents in the state,” Penner said. “So since that time, I also told them I was going to get very aggressive and that part of that aggressive plan was to build and expand our cancer program.”
Penner outlined a list of items and actions that he said demonstrates the hospital’s success in the last few years, and he said the $15 million bond will help MCCH make sure it can weather any potential crisis that might come in the future and handle equipment updates as soon as they are needed.
“This bond issue … is going to sow the seeds of success for our future,” Penner said. “… I know your facility planner here at the city hates to hear these words: ‘deferred maintenance.’ We don’t want deferred maintenance at the hospital. You don’t want to be in an MRI machine has deferred maintenance. You don’t want to go up in surgery where there’s a deferred maintenance on one of our surgical towers … We’ve got to have the right things for us. This (bond) allows us to do exactly what I’m proposing: it gives us the bond, it gives us some freedom, gives us some some room – if something happens in our future, we’re taking care of it. It’s a nice safety net.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers is the chair of MCCH Finance Committee and explained some of the reasons the committee recommended the request for a bond issuance to the full MCCH board, including the hospital’s plan to purchase $70 million worth of equipment in the next five years.
“We sold Spring Creek for $12 million; we’re in the best financial shape that we’ve been in many, many years,” Rogers said. “The staff and physicians showed us a list of things that they feel they need to provide the quality of care that our citizens deserve. If we’re going to do that, we’ve got to have the best equipment that we can get.”
Later in the meeting, Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico gave a report on the wayfinding signs that have now been installed throughout the city, recapping the last eight years that led to finally completing the project. She said wayfinding signs were in Murray Main Street’s strategic plan dating back to 2009, and the CVB began the process of applying for a grant in July 2014. The CVB was not awarded the grant during the first cycle around 2016, but was able to apply again and received the grant on the second cycle. She said the project stalled around the start of the pandemic, but got going again after Mark Workman at Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing “put in a great word” on behalf of the city.
“And somehow magically, the project started moving again,” Carrico said. “So because of the relationship that the city has with BFW, we were able to actually move forward. If that hadn’t happened, I’m not sure we’d have the signs in the ground even now.”
In the end, Carrico said 62 signs were installed, not including the signs for public parking. She said her dream is to one day get brick signs for the park, but those cost around $52,000 each. With the additional expense that would have been involved, she said the CVB board ultimately decided street signs were more important. She said the CVB paid $60,000 for the design schematic and $20,000 for the match required by the grant. Another $23,000 came from the community, she said.
“It took all of us to put all the pieces together,” Carrico said. “There’s a piece of the grant where a 20% match was required. There are nine organizations in this community that saw the importance of putting this whole picture together and gave funds for it. So it’s not just our office, it’s not just the city. It really became a community project and it was really cool to see it.”
In addition to hearing the quarterly Alcoholic Beverage Control Report, the council also heard the first reading of the annual budget, but will not vote until the second reading at the regularly scheduled June 9 meeting. Combined 2022-23 budgeted expenditures total $54,027,366 in the budget’s current form.
