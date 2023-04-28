MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted Thursday to approve an agreement between the city and the Murray Pickleball Association to construct a pickleball complex in Chestnut Park.
Councilman Johnny Bohannon, who chairs the Park Committee, presented the council with the agreement, which the committee approved last week. City Administrator Jim Osborne said City Attorney Warren Hopkins drafted the memorandum agreement, which will allow the use of Field 7 at Chestnut Park for a pickleball complex.
“It gives the Murray Pickleball Association approval to move forward and hire an architect and engineer at their expense,” Osborne said. “They’ll serve as an advisory role only during the construction. The city will bid the projects out based on the money in an escrow fund that (will be established). No construction will begin until (the association has) enough money to do at least one full court with the fencing they need and things like that. They’ll be responsible for paying all construction cost expenses. As I said, the city will make payments to the contractor to ensure that the contractors will get paid. Any improvements will be the property of the city.”
Osborne said the Pickleball Association will be responsible for paying all costs and utilities servicing the complex. The association will have exclusive use of the pickleball complex, but the agreement states that they may reserve it up to 60 days a year, he said.
Councilman Wesley Bolin asked what the capacity of the complex would be, and Bohannon said the Pickleball Association’s drawings show enough room for up to 16 courts. Bolin praised the agreement, saying it should help Murray catch up with other communities in providing a venue for the sport, which continues to grow in popularity.
“I noticed that the Paducah City Commission announced that they’re looking toward building eight courts, so we’re on the cutting edge,” he said. “We’re doing a great job here, and I think that’s really encouraging. I thank everyone that’s worked toward this.”
The council voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s zoning ordinance to establish corridor design guidelines. The change was recommended by the Planning Commission by a 7-0 vote after a public hearing on March 21.
“The intent of the ordinance is for the guidelines to assist by providing design criteria for non-residential land uses in the following gateway corridors,” explained City Planner Carol Downey. “It’s from 12th Street from the southern city limits to the northern city limits along Highway 121 Bypass North, starting at 641 to the western city limits, and Main Street from South Seventh to Robertson Road. It starts where the Historic Overlay District ends and then goes to the west. The intent of it is to promote an attractive and visual environment and create attractive corridors into Murray. The way the guidelines do that is through architecture, articulation, specific primary and secondary materials for the buildings, screening and such.”
Downey said the new guidelines will not apply to property in the Historic District because the corridor begins where that ends. It also will not apply to industrial zones, franchises that do not have an alternate design or existing shopping centers with a minimum of three buildings. Answering a question from Councilman Terry Strieter, she said that when the square footage of an existing structure is expanded by more than 50% within a five year period, the entire structure needs to come into compliance with the design guidelines.
“Everything’s going to be grandfathered, but only when you exceed that 50% threshold will the owner need to abide by this,” she said.
The Long Range Planing Committee presented its list of priorities for 2023-26 as follows:
• Open the Business Loop
• Complete the South 16th sidewalk project
• Complete the North 16th flooding project
• Complete the North Interceptor sewer project
• Pave 20 miles of city streets
• Identify and repair safety issues on city sidewalks
• Identify and repair/replace older underground water pipes
• Complete the design and have the North water plant ready to bid
• Upgrade first responder salaries comparable to surrounding cities of Murray’s size
• Identify and update city ordinances that are barriers to being business friendly
• Update the city’s human rights ordinance to clarify its purpose and bring it into compliance with current Kentucky statute
• Continue upgrades and maintenance to the parks
• Develop a plan for the future of public works facilities
• Identify new revenue streams to help fund items on this list
• Identify funding sources for affordable housing
In other business:
• The council approved the second reading of a budget amendment to accept a federal grant of $1,498,810 for the North Water Treatment Plant project. The grant request was approved by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, and the funds were provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
• An executive session had been scheduled to discuss pending litigation against or on behalf of the city, but Mayor Bob Rogers said it had been removed from the agenda because he had no new information to present to council members.
• The council approved the appointments of Terry Little, Bobby Martin and Scott Seiber to the Ethics Board for three-year terms expiring April 27, 2026. The council also approved the reappointment of Cui Liu to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term expiring May 13, 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.