MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted Thursday to approve an agreement between the city and the Murray Pickleball Association to construct a pickleball complex in Chestnut Park.

Councilman Johnny Bohannon, who chairs the Park Committee, presented the council with the agreement, which the committee approved last week. City Administrator Jim Osborne said City Attorney Warren Hopkins drafted the memorandum agreement, which will allow the use of Field 7 at Chestnut Park for a pickleball complex.