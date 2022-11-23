MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Tuesday heard the first readings of two ordinances to revise the city’s codes having to do with public utilities and the natural gas department’s operations and procedures.
Mayor Bob Rogers said Chapters 50 (public utilities) and 51 (natural gas) of the city’s Code of Ordinances had not been revised since 1956. Among the many small changes to Chapter 50 – which details general provisions of public utilities and customer service – one of the more significant is detailing how complaints and inspections are documented. Jaimey Erwin, field operations manager for Murray Natural Gas, explained to the Public Works Committee prior to the full council meeting how the revisions would affect the department’s practices.
“Currently, we won’t let anyone work on any gas piping or appliances on our system unless they hold either a master plumber or master HVAC license. We do require to have them in our liability insurance,” Erwin said. “The only thing that will change is if (someone comes) up here as a customer and wants to have a gas connect, rather than us going and doing the inspection on their equipment and all their stuff inside their home that we don’t regulate, there will be a form that they’ll have to sign that says (the Murray Natural Gas employee has contacted a) licensed professional of your choice to make sure your home is up to code and safe to hook up, and it’s good to go. Then we’ll come and do our connect and make sure there’s no leaks. Instead of going inside, lighting their pilot lights and doing our evaluation, we essentially turn the gas on, make sure there’s no leaks and we’re done at that point.”
Rogers said one of the factors that caused Erwin and city administrators to reevaluate the public utilities and gas ordinances was the gas explosion that occurred at New Richmond Hall on Murray State University’s campus in June 2017.
“When they (had to submit) to deposition with the gas explosion at Murray State, they realized the liability they were placing themselves in by doing things they were not trained to do,” Rogers said. “(Erwin) made the point very clearly to me that we are gas distributors; we are not licensed HVAC or master plumbers and so forth and so on.”
Erwin added that he was deposed for at least 20 hours over the course of several years, and it was difficult for him to defend an ordinance that had not been updated in more than 60 years.
Kim Wyatt, the city’s director of finance, outlined the financial aspects of the ordinance amendments.
“We currently charge $15 for a new connect, $25 for a reconnect for non-payment and $50 for a fall reconnect – those are customers who turn off their gas in the summer and have it reconnected in the fall,” Wyatt said. “I’m proposing that we increase those rates to $50 for the new connects and for the fall reconnects and $75 for the reconnects for non-payment. These were last updated, I think, in either 2010 or 2015.”
Wyatt said customer deposits will not be changing and will remain $100. After hearing the first readings of the ordinance revisions, the council will vote on passage of the second readings at its next regular meeting on Dec. 2.
• City Planner Carol Downey filled in for Director of Planning Dannetta Clayton to update the council on the planning department.
• The council voted to accept a bid from Richard Smotherman to purchase surplus property for $7,500.
• The council approved the appointment of Thomas Hornbuckle Jr. to fill James Clinger’s unexpired term on the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority. The term will expire Jan. 28, 2024.
• The council approved the reappointment of Deana Wright to the Architectural Review Board.
