MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Tuesday heard the first readings of two ordinances to revise the city’s codes having to do with public utilities and the natural gas department’s operations and procedures.

Mayor Bob Rogers said Chapters 50 (public utilities) and 51 (natural gas) of the city’s Code of Ordinances had not been revised since 1956. Among the many small changes to Chapter 50 – which details general provisions of public utilities and customer service – one of the more significant is detailing how complaints and inspections are documented. Jaimey Erwin, field operations manager for Murray Natural Gas, explained to the Public Works Committee prior to the full council meeting how the revisions would affect the department’s practices.