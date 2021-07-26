MURRAY — City of Murray Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten said that the first major sidewalk project that the city is going to try handling later this year is so big it will require his entire street department force.
The area in question is Miller Street from its beginning at the intersection of North 16th Street at the western edge of the main Murray State University campus, to where it ends at North 18th Street.
“This is an area that one person in particular has been waiting and talking about having a sidewalk there for years, so I hope she will be happy,” Allbritten said during his report on sidewalks and street paving projects Thursday evening during in front of the Murray City Council.
“That will be our No. 1 priority when we’re doing it. It will take the entire street department to get it done.”
The job is made possible because street personnel are no longer having to mow the Murray City Cemetery. Allbritten said that is a job that has been reserved for Calloway County Jail inmates over the years. That changed last year, though, because the inmates could not be utilized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, inmates are back at the cemetery, thus giving Street Department personnel the chance to return to their usual duties.
“This will be our first major sidewalk,” Allbritten said. “Our first one was over by St. Leo (Catholic Church) and we did that back before COVID, so we do have some experience working with concrete, but it’s going to be challenging for us because, this time, we’re going to be dealing with people’s driveways.”
Allbritten said that, by the city handling the sidewalk itself, it should save the city about $260,000.
City personnel are not needed for paving jobs, but Allbritten still has to compile the list of streets needing this attention. He said Thursday that Phases 1 and 2 of fiscal year 2022 are outlined and he submitted the list to the council members. That is estimated to cost, sidewalks included, about $1.1 million.
Of particular concern to the council was Sycamore Street from South 16th to Lynnwood Drive, which is in the area of Murray High School. Council Members Jeremy Bell and Johnny Bohannon were particularly distressed about the idea of this happening after Murray High has gone back into session on Aug. 5.
“We’re going to get phone calls left and right, asking ‘Why are doing paving when they’re in school?’” Bell said.
Allbritten said that all efforts are going to be made to request to the contractor — Murray Paving Inc. — that Sycamore either be moved up the list so paving can be handled in the next several days before school is in session, or during the Murray Independent School District’s fall break in October.
Allbritten also said that efforts have been made in recent years to have paving jobs fall in the same area at the same time instead of handling one street on one side of town, then moving and paving another street on another side. Allbritten said that, by paving multiple streets in the same area, this increases convenience for MPI in that it is not having to load heavy equipment on semi-tractor trailers for short but frequent trips.
In other business Thursday, council members unanimously approved three municipal orders for reappointments/appointments to boards and commissions. Reappointed to the Senior Citizens Board for terms that expire on July 13, 2022 were Ruth Daughaday and Amos McCarty. Appointed to the Parking Enforcement Hearing Board was Murray Police Department Capt. Sam Bierds for a term that expires July 10, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.