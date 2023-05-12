Outstanding Wastewater Systems Operations Award

Director of Public Works Shane Knight, left, presents Public Works Committee Chair Monty McCuiston with the award the city recently received for Outstanding Wastewater Systems Operations. The award was bestowed by the Kentucky Water & Wastewater Operators Association, and Knight announced it during Thursday’s City Council meeting.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Murray City Council heard the first reading of the city’s 2023-24 budget Thursday night, as well as first readings of ordinances to zone and annex a plot of land as requested by the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation.

The annual budget totals approximately $70 million budget, and Mayor Bob Rogers said it is large because it includes projects like the $7.5 million Business Loop project, the north water interceptor project, the South 16th Street sidewalk project and a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) project on North 16th Street. The budget includes a 4% salary increase for employees, as well as two additional paid holidays. Councilman Wesley Bolin praised Rogers for taking care of the employees, and Councilman Johnny Bohannon said he wanted to point out to the public that the city did not raise taxes.

