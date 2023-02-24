MURRAY – During Thursday’s Murray City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Rogers said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had recently informed him that the next round of funding for the U.S. 641 Business Loop is imminent.

Rogers said he and City Administrator Jim Osborne recently visited Frankfort to meet with state agencies and legislators. One of the things Rogers said he wanted to confirm was that the funding to construct the Business Loop is indeed in the next budget as he had previously been told.