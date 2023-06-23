MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 10-1 Thursday to approve both a zoning and annexation request for a property on Robertson Road South.
City Planner Carol Downey said an attorney submitted a request from Janet Finch on April 19 to annex her property at 1169 Robertson Road South and to set the zoning at R-2 (single family residential). The land totals 16.935 acres.
“On May 16, the Planning Commission held a public hearing regarding Mrs. Finch’s request to set the zone to R-2,” Downey said. “The commission voted to make a recommendation to the city council to set the zone to R-2; no one in attendance opposed the request to set the property R-2, and our office has not received an appeal to the Planning Commission's recommendation.”
The council voted 10-1 on the second reading of an ordinance to zone the property as R-2, with Terry Strieter being the only present council member to vote no. Before the vote, Strieter asked if Finch was present, saying he would like to ask her what her intentions are with the property.
“That's not an appropriate consideration of the council,” City Attorney Warren Hopkins interjected. “We are looking at this as an R-2 zone, and our ordinances and our statutes for the state of Kentucky delineate what can go into R-2 zones. So what her business project or whatever her project may be for this particular area, we don't need to be delving into that because now, we're being arbitrary and capricious as to what it is we think would be right or wrong to be in that location. That will be taken up if whatever is going to be the project has to come back through permitting, through Planning and Zoning. They’ll address it there.”
Strieter noted that in August of last year, DMK Development Group had proposed building an assisted living facility at that location, and the council rejected the annexation with a 6-5 vote. Prior to that, the council had voted 6-5 to overturn the Planning Commission’s recommendation of an R-4 (multi-family) zoning in favor of R-2.
Although there was no public hearing or public comment on Thursday’s council agenda, Hal Nance, who lives near the property in question, made several comments from the audience in opposition to annexing the land. He said he had heard and believed the council was “under duress” because they had allegedly been threatened with a lawsuit if they did not approve the zoning and annexation.
“There’s also Senate Bill 141 that you have before you that has stopped any annexation in this state until a consideration between the county and the taxes that the county is going to lose (if the annexation occurs) and the city is going to gain,” Nance said. “That has been brought into Kentucky law and will be in Kentucky law until July of 2024. So therefore, any procedures at this time to annex property in, according to the law in Kentucky, SB 141 stops you from being able to annex until that time.”
“Actually, we met the requirements for that, if I’m not mistaken, through Planning and Zoning by giving the notification required by the statute itself,” Hopkins said. “So proper notification has been made; we have not received any objection from the county government office.”
When Nance asked, Hopkins confirmed the city had given 45 days notice as required by the statute. Nance also claimed that home and property owners in the neighborhood had offered to pay full price for the land and were turned down, to which Rogers responded, “This council can’t make a decision on ‘what ifs’ or ‘what might.’ (Members have) to make a decision on what’s presented to them, and we agree that anybody could sue us, but the decisions that we make have to be according to the law. … So if we're going to make a decision that’s according to the law, then we're insured and it will cover us if we’re sued, but if we make a decision that is contrary to what we're allowed to do, then neither the city, nor this (council) individually, nor I, are covered with our insurance.”
The council also voted 10-1 to approve the second reading to annex the property, with Strieter again being the lone no vote.
At the beginning of the meeting, the council unanimously approved several bids as recommended by the Public Works Committee, including bids for water treatment chemicals, crushed limestone and paving. One of the more significant bids was for a sewer extension project on KY 80, which Committee Chair Monty McCuiston said only received one bid after the committee sent out 12 bid packets. At $9,493,965, McCuiston said the bid from Cleary Construction Inc. of Tompkinsville came in considerably higher than expected.
“It came in at almost $9.5 million, which is a little over a million more than we had anticipated whenever we were first talking about this project a while back,” McCuiston said. “We currently have $6.4 million in the budget for this project, (and we will) need to move over $3 million in next year's budget when it comes time. The estimated completion … is about 17 months, and the committee voted unanimously to move this on to the full council.”
The council also approved the committee’s recommendation to authorize an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to approve $7.5 million in state funding for construction of the Business Loop.
The council also voted to approve the appointment of Danny Brittain to the architectural review board.
Rogers ended the meeting by telling the council he was happy to report that he had received an email from the U.S. Census Bureau saying that the city’s appeal of the 2020 census numbers had been approved and that changes would be made to the official population numbers for the City of Murray. Rogers thanked Chris Lamb in the GIS Department and Danetta Clayton in the Planning Department for gathering materials proving how many homes and buildings had been built in the decade between 2010 and 2020.
