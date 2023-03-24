Council OK’s Bierds as new MPD chief

Sam Bierds smiles Thursday evening as his Murray Police Department colleagues stand to applaud after the Murray City Council unanimously voted to promote him from major to chief. Bierds has been leading daily operations at the department since former Chief Jeff Liles retired at the end of January.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Murray City Council unanimously voted Thursday night to promote former Major Sam Bierds to chief of the Murray Police Department.

Bierds replaces former Chief Jeff Liles, who retired at the end of January. Since Liles’ departure, Bierds has been in charge of MPD’s daily operations. After coming out of an executive session, Mayor Bob Rogers noted that Bierds had risen to the top of three dozen applicants for the job.