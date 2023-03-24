Council OK’s Bierds as new MPD chief

MURRAY – The Murray City Council unanimously voted Thursday night to promote former Major Sam Bierds to chief of the Murray Police Department.
Bierds replaces former Chief Jeff Liles, who retired at the end of January. Since Liles’ departure, Bierds has been in charge of MPD’s daily operations. After coming out of an executive session, Mayor Bob Rogers noted that Bierds had risen to the top of three dozen applicants for the job.
“After screening 36 applicants from 17 states for the position of the Murray chief of police, narrowing those down and conducting interviews and checking background checks and references, tonight it’s my pleasure to recommend to the council that we promote Major Sam Bierds from assistant chief of our police department to the chief of our police department.”
After the council unanimously responded yes to a roll call vote, MPD personnel and others attending the meeting applauded. After approaching the podium, Bierds thanked the council and discussed his goals for the department.
“Thank you, Mr. Mayor, council members,” Bierds said. “I do appreciate the vote of confidence. As I discussed with the mayor in the interview, and some of you throughout the last six weeks or longer, the goal ultimately for the Murray Police Department is to continue to provide police services at the level that we already are, and that includes community-oriented policing, equitable and fair policing, providing justice for all citizens in the City of Murray and all the visitors and everybody else.
“This department is made up of an amazing group of men and women. This is a proud day for me not because I covet the title or the position, but because I am proud to be a part of this department and have an opportunity to bring the department further into the future. I promise you and I guarantee you that the City of Murray Police Department will continue to do the job that we’ve always done – professionally, respectfully and honorably, abiding by a code of ethics, the Kentucky Constitution and the U.S. Constitution. Again, I thank you for your vote of confidence and I look forward to serving as your police chief.”
The council also voted to approve a recommendation from the Finance Committee to accept the lowest of three bids for a project to relocate a mater main on North Fourth Street. The bid was $239,445.70 and came from D-Port Directional Drilling and Utilities.
“This is the first time that we’ve used this company,” said Finance Committee Chair Monty McCuiston. “However, (Director of Public Works Shane) Knight did get some recommendations and reviews from the City of Paducah, where they’ve completed several projects and were highly recommended. Upon approval this bid, they expect the project to begin in about 90 days.”
“I would say that I probably get one question about as much as any street in town, which is, ‘When are they going to do something with Fourth Street?’” Rogers said. “Well, once these utilities get relocated, the state’s going to pave Fourth Street, so hopefully that’ll answer that question. There is a time limit that this company has to get this project done.”
Cemetery Committee Chair Linda Cherry gave a report on its meeting from earlier that evening, saying that Sierra Club member Reike Ebert had arranged to get a donation of five trees for the cemetery.
“They’re in 15 gallon pots, so that would make them a little over five feet tall,” Cherry said. “(Ebert) wants to plant them along Seventh Street that goes into the cemetery, and she wants to plant them in a line of trees where some of the trees are just not even there anymore (because) they’ve been cut out, and then one of them looks like it may be due to be cut out in the near future.”
Cherry said the committee had chosen two maple trees, a dog redwood and two oak trees.
The council also voted to declare a list of items surplus to be sold through GovDeals.com, including a bandsaw, a couple of lawnmowers, a trash pump, a UTV Gator and a tractor.
“I did ask a question about one of those mowers,” Rogers said with a smile. “I was told that it ran fine going downhill. I asked if we had any places that we only had to mow downhill, and that’s not the case, so it’s on the list. So if anybody wants a mower that will mow downhill only, that will be up for bid.”
The council also heard a positive audit report from Krista Romaine of Romaine & Associates PLLC and the annual report from Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright.
