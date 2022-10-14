MURRAY –  The Murray City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of two pieces of equipment for the natural gas department, as well as acceptance of park grant and other business.

The council approved the purchase of a Ditch Witch trencher for $87,308.53 and Ditch Witch boring machine for $269,060.24 from the Charles Machine Works. Jaimey Erwin, field operations manager for Murray Natural Gas, said these purchases are different from the usual bidding process because they are through a cooperative purchasing agreement the city has with Sourcewell, which he said helps save money on large purchases. He said the more expensive item, the boring machine, allows personnel to bore gas and sewer lines underneath roads, yards and driveways without cutting through the surface.