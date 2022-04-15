MURRAY – After a recommendation from the Personnel and Finance Committee, the Murray City Council on Thursday heard the first reading of an ordinance to increase the salary for the position of mayor.
The committee discussed the proposal to amend the ordinance that sets the mayor’s salary prior to the regular council meeting. Councilwoman and committee member Rose Ross Elder said the mayor currently makes about $30,000 a year, which she said comes out to approximately $15 an hour. She said the job amounts to a full-time position and comes with a lot of responsibilities, so she thought bringing the salary up to $60,000 would be the “right thing to do.” She added that the position comes with no benefits.
“That’s no benefits, no retirement and no other expense incurred,” Elder said. “After the expertise and money management skills that this position takes, no matter who’s in that position, we can’t pay what it’s worth, but I feel like we should increase to $60,000 for this position.”
City Administrator Jim Osborne said the raise in salary would not apply to the current mayor and would take effect in 2023 if the amendment to the ordinance passes. He said the last time the mayor’s salary was raised was in 1998, when the council set the annual salary at $24,000 with a cost-of-living adjustment added on.
During the full council meeting, Councilman Burton Young said he had a problem with how the proposal was brought up, saying he thought the full council should have discussed it before an ordinance was drafted. Councilman Jeremy Bell countered that he learned early in his first term that discussions typically take place in committee meetings before proposals are ever brought to the full council and that all council members and the public are welcome to attend those committee meetings.
The council is expected to vote on the second reading of the ordinance at the next regular meeting on April 28.
•••
New Director of Public Works Shane Knight was invited to speak to the council. The previous public works director was Tom Kutcher, who retired last fall. Knight said he began employment with the city in February 1999 as a maintenance worker. Since then, he said he has held a wide variety of positions, with the most recent being the interim director of water and sewer. He said he has formed many great relationships with fellow Public Works Department employees over the years and looks forward to continuing to work with them in his new roles.
Murray Main Street Executive Director Deana Wright delivered her annual report to the council. One of the organization’s upcoming projects is making free wi-fi available on the court square, which is being funded by a grant from T-Mobile announced several months ago. Although the local vendor is still waiting for an equipment order to arrive, she said that once the project is completed, it will be a major benefit to the public and Downtown Farmers Market vendors.
The Murray Main Street program began in 1998, and Wright said that since 2000, there had been a total public/private investment – which includes everything from preservation grants to new businesses being established – of $32,497,124 in the downtown area. Wright said that investment totaled $15,125,768 in the last five years, and it was $534,148 in 2021 alone.
In other business:
• The council voted to accept a $47,500 bid from Gerald Chambers and Sons for a pipe mediation project on KY 121 in front of the former AT&T building.
• The council voted to accept a bid from Municipal Equipment for a new street sweeper. Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said the bid was $301,000, but with a $15,000 trade-in value for the old street sweeper, the city will pay $286,000.
• Mayor Bob Rogers announced that the long-awaited open house for the new Fire Station 1 on North 16th will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.